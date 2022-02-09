Curfew for yob who flung furniture from Aberdeen high-rise days after prison release

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A yob who flung furniture out of an Aberdeen high-rise window as members of the public walked below has been handed a curfew.

Angus Hughes, 25, flung a small table, a kitchen drawer and at least one pot from the 10th-storey window of his flat in Stockethill Court in the Mastrick area of the city.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court how neighbours saw furniture flying past their windows and crashing to the footpath below at around 2.15pm on November 28.

He had just been released from prison a matter of days earlier.

“They heard banging and glass being smashed,” she said. “A witness within the block of flats looked out of the window to the ground and saw woods and glass shattered on the ground.

“Another was walking past when she saw items of furniture and saucepans being thrown from the 10th-storey window.”

Smashed-up goods littered ground

When police arrived they saw Hughes standing by his smashed window talking on the phone.

The ground below the high-rise home was strewn with broken furniture, smashed glass and a saucepan.

The destruction happened just days after Hughes had appeared in court and had been released from HMP Grampian.

In November, Hughes admitted culpably and recklessly throwing household items from the high-rise window to the danger of those below.

At that time the court heard it was “quite astonishing” how quickly he had reoffended.

His defence agent Graeme Murray had said Hughes felt “isolated” following his return home after a spell in prison and blamed his behaviour on a change in medication following his release.

‘Felt very low in mood’

“Before he was discharged from prison he had been receiving a certain dose of certain medication that was controlling his moods in jail,” Mr Murray said. “But when he was discharged he was given nothing.

“He had felt very low in mood again and that’s what led to this latest incident.”

Today, following background reports, Sheriff Lesley Johnston handed him a 60-day curfew meaning he is confined to his Stockethill Court home between 7pm and 7am.

