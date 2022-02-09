Curfew for yob who flung furniture from Aberdeen high-rise days after prison release

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Curfew for yob who flung furniture from Aberdeen high-rise days after prison release

By Kathryn Wylie
February 9, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 9, 2022, 7:18 pm
Angus Hughes flung items from his 10th storey flat at Stockethill Court.

A yob who flung furniture out of an Aberdeen high-rise window as members of the public walked below has been handed a curfew.

Angus Hughes, 25, flung a small table, a kitchen drawer and at least one pot from the 10th-storey window of his flat in Stockethill Court in the Mastrick area of the city.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court how neighbours saw furniture flying past their windows and crashing to the footpath below at around 2.15pm on November 28.

He had just been released from prison a matter of days earlier.

“They heard banging and glass being smashed,” she said. “A witness within the block of flats looked out of the window to the ground and saw woods and glass shattered on the ground.

“Another was walking past when she saw items of furniture and saucepans being thrown from the 10th-storey window.”

Smashed-up goods littered ground

When police arrived they saw Hughes standing by his smashed window talking on the phone.

The ground below the high-rise home was strewn with broken furniture, smashed glass and a saucepan.

The destruction happened just days after Hughes had appeared in court and had been released from HMP Grampian.

In November, Hughes admitted culpably and recklessly throwing household items from the high-rise window to the danger of those below.

At that time the court heard it was “quite astonishing” how quickly he had reoffended.

Stockethill Court in the Mastrick area of Aberdeen.

His defence agent Graeme Murray had said Hughes felt “isolated” following his return home after a spell in prison and blamed his behaviour on a change in medication following his release.

‘Felt very low in mood’

“Before he was discharged from prison he had been receiving a certain dose of certain medication that was controlling his moods in jail,” Mr Murray said. “But when he was discharged he was given nothing.

“He had felt very low in mood again and that’s what led to this latest incident.”

Today, following background reports, Sheriff Lesley Johnston handed him a 60-day curfew meaning he is confined to his Stockethill Court home between 7pm and 7am.

