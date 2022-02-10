‘It went from character building to a crime’: Man claims he witnessed teen being burned with hot iron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘It went from character building to a crime’: Man claims he witnessed teen being burned with hot iron

By David McPhee
February 10, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 10, 2022, 5:30 pm
Sheriff Court Annex and High Court building in Aberdeen.
A witness in the trial of two men accused of abducting a 17-year-old boy has told a court about the moment a red-hot iron was held against the alleged victim’s skin.

Jodie Forman, 33, and Bobby Hendry, 31, both from Fraserburgh, are facing a charge that they befriended the teenager at a party before taking him back to a flat where they bound him to a chair with tape and held a hot clothes iron to his body.

Forman is also accused of a separate charge of stabbing a 21-year-old in the foot before searing his arm with a hot iron.

On day two of their trial Liam Ramsey, 24, took to the witness stand and said he was present in the Fraserburgh flat when the alleged crime took place in the early hours of July 5 2020.

He told fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar he had been at an all-night lockdown party at Forman’s flat but the “vibe” quickly changed once all the drugs had run out.

The witness alleged that Forman locked the front door before he and Henry bound the teenager around the ankles, torso and head with masking tape.

‘I just remembered his face shrieking’

Foreman, Mr Ramsey claimed, then produced an iron, which he plugged in and heated to the point where “it was hissing and steam was coming out”.

Mr Ramsey said Foreman then touched the iron to the skin of the teenager for around three to five seconds.

“I just remembered his face shrieking,” Mr Ramsey said.

“It was sort of like a silent scream he was trying to let out but it wouldn’t come out – he was obviously going through a lot of pain.

“I remember his hands clenching and his feet tensing up.

“I was standing up and thinking: what is actually happening at this point?

“It went from a joke, a little bit of bullying and character building, to a crime being committed.

“I realised that a big situation was going on at this point.

“As soon as he’d been burned with an iron I thought: he’s been assaulted with a serious weapon.

“He’s been tied up, the door has been locked – this is the whole shebang that’s happened in the space of five minutes.”

The witness claimed that the teenager was then untied by Forman and Hendry and quickly fled the flat.

Mr Ramsey also accused the pair of later attempting to implicate him in the offence.

“I remember Jodie saying this was going to get back to the police at some point,” he said.

“He told me to say ‘no comment’ to the police and all the rest of it.

“Then I was threatened to be framed for this whole carry on because he [the alleged victim] was blindfolded.

“If I was ever to grass them in for it they would blame me or frame me for it – they were scared and uncertain what was going to come out of this.”

During cross-examination, Forman’s defence agent Iain Jane questioned Mr Ramsey about the fact that he had, by his own admission, lied to the police in his initial police statement and claimed he was not at the flat that night.

Mr Jane said: “In a nutshell, you wanted to lie to the police so that these men here wouldn’t be prosecuted, but also so you wouldn’t get into trouble?”

Mr Ramsey replied: “Obviously he was blindfolded during the whole thing and they had threatened to frame me for the whole scenario.

“I thought that was a plausible outcome, considering he was blindfolded, and I was scared and that’s why I did the wrong thing – but here I am doing the right thing now.”

Blood spatter found by police at accused’s home

Constable Alan Mitchell also gave evidence relating a separate claim by another alleged victim that at a flat on Grey Street, Fraserburgh, on August 12 2020 Forman plunged a knife into his foot “without warning”.

The alleged victim, now 23, also claims Forman then arrived from another room with a hot iron, which was then placed across his arm.

Constable Mitchell told the court that during a police search of Forman’s home, blood splatters were found on the entrance stairway and living room.

However,  Pc Mitchell said that this blood was never tested.

It was also claimed that a knife matching the description given by the witness was found behind Forman’s couch.

Pc Mitchell said that during a subsequent police interview Forman told him that he had “never owned an iron”.

Both Forman and Hendry deny abducting the 17-year-old and assaulting him to his permanent disfigurement.

Forman also denies a single additional charge of assaulting the other man by striking him with a knife, placing a hot iron on his body and repeatedly punching him to the head.

The trial, before Sheriff Andrew Miller, continues.

