Rangers fan escapes ban after admitting setting off smoke bomb at Pittodrie

A Rangers fan who took flares and smoke bombs to Dons match has been fined – but avoided an outright football ban.

Gavin Brown carried pyrotechnic flares and smoke bombs into Pittodrie after travelling to the city from Glasgow.

The 37-year-old was attending the Aberdeen v Rangers clash on January 18 and let off the banned smoke bomb in the stadium during the 1-1 draw.

Police launched an investigation after the pyrotechnics were let off at the stadium and in the King Street area prior to kick-off.

Two other men, aged 18 and 33 and were also charged, along with two teens aged 16 and 17.

The other four are from Aberdeen while Brown is from Glasgow.

He appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted possession of a controlled article, namely a pyrotechnic flare, in a sports stadium. He also admitted culpably and recklessly letting off a smoke bomb.

Sheriff Patricia McCall considered handing the football fan a ban from the game but stopped short of that.

She instead fined Brown, of Castle Chimmins Road, Glasgow, £940.

