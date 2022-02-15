Thug warned Tesco security guard he ‘wouldn’t make it home’ amid torrent of abuse

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A thug who warned a security guard at an Aberdeen supermarket “you won’t make it home” has been handed a three-month prison sentence.

Ryhan Potts told the guard he would “kick his face in” and that he’d be “there waiting for him after work” after he was refused entry to Tesco on December 4, 2020.

The repeat offender had only been released from prison a matter of months before after he was handed a 14-month jail term for threatening to throw his girlfriend out a window and robbing another man at knifepoint.

The 26-year-old returned to his threatening and abusive ways, though, after being told he was banned from the Woodend superstore.

Irate and angry

Fiscal depute Tom Procter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Potts got “rather irate” when he was asked to leave the store’s entryway just before 10pm.

“He asked to know what proof there was that he was banned and demanded to see the store manager,” he said.

“He got more irate and tried to enter the shop floor. He then saw a friend leaving and entered into a conversation with him and appeared to leave.

“But he later turned and shouted at the guard that he would ‘kick his face in’ that he ‘wouldn’t make it home’ because ‘he’d be waiting for him after work’.

“He continued to shout further derogatory names his way.”

Defence agent David Sutherland said: “He didn’t accept that he had been banned from the store, though one can understand why he was not being allowed in.

“It was an unfortunate situation and he certainly should have just walked away as he was being asked to do.”

Potts admitted a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour when he appeared via video link from HMP Saughton.

Sheriff David Hall sentenced him to three months in prison.

