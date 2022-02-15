Thug warned Tesco security guard he ‘wouldn’t make it home’ amid torrent of abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Thug warned Tesco security guard he ‘wouldn’t make it home’ amid torrent of abuse

By Kathryn Wylie
February 15, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 15, 2022, 11:49 am
Ryhan Potts was abusive at Tesco on Rousay Drive.
Ryhan Potts was abusive at Tesco on Rousay Drive.

A thug who warned a security guard at an Aberdeen supermarket “you won’t make it home” has been handed a three-month prison sentence.

Ryhan Potts told the guard he would “kick his face in” and that he’d be “there waiting for him after work” after he was refused entry to Tesco on December 4, 2020.

The repeat offender had only been released from prison a matter of months before after he was handed a 14-month jail term for threatening to throw his girlfriend out a window and robbing another man at knifepoint.

The 26-year-old returned to his threatening and abusive ways, though, after being told he was banned from the Woodend superstore.

Irate and angry

Fiscal depute Tom Procter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Potts got “rather irate” when he was asked to leave the store’s entryway just before 10pm.

“He asked to know what proof there was that he was banned and demanded to see the store manager,” he said.

“He got more irate and tried to enter the shop floor. He then saw a friend leaving and entered into a conversation with him and appeared to leave.

“But he later turned and shouted at the guard that he would ‘kick his face in’ that he ‘wouldn’t make it home’ because ‘he’d be waiting for him after work’.

“He continued to shout further derogatory names his way.”

Tesco on the Lang Stracht in Aberdeen.

Defence agent David Sutherland said: “He didn’t accept that he had been banned from the store, though one can understand why he was not being allowed in.

“It was an unfortunate situation and he certainly should have just walked away as he was being asked to do.”

Potts admitted a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour when he appeared via video link from HMP Saughton.

Sheriff David Hall sentenced him to three months in prison.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.   

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]