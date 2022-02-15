Men to stand trial over crash that killed Inverness teen Gregor McIntosh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men will stand trial later this year charged with causing the death of a 16-year-old Inverness schoolboy in a fatal crash.

Stuart Thomson, 50, and Connor Lawless, 19, are both said to have been driving cars during the incident on the A9 near North Kessock on December 20 2019.

The indictment states 16-year-old Gregor McIntosh was a passenger in Lawless’ Vauxhall Corsa. Thomson was behind the wheel of a Nissan Juke.

The popular teenager – who was described as “one-of-a-kind” by friends and the wider community – was left so severely injured he later died in Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Thomson and Lawless each face separate charges that their dangerous driving that day caused the death of the teenager.

Other driver ‘severely’ hurt

This includes claims they were going at “excessive speed” for the conditions.

It is said their vehicles came into contact with each other resulting in a woman’s car being hit and other drivers being forced to take evasive action.

The charges state she was also left severely hurt as a result.

Lawyers Iain McSporran QC and Niall McCluskey pled not guilty on their behalf during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Prosecutor Stephanie Ross said she was ready for a trial to be fixed.

Lady Stacey set the trial, which is due to start on September 20 in Edinburgh.

It is estimated the case last around seven days.

Thomson, of Muir of Ord, and Lawless, of Inverness, remain on bail meantime.