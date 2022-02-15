Men to stand trial over crash that killed Inverness teen Gregor McIntosh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Men to stand trial over crash that killed Inverness teen Gregor McIntosh

By Grant McCabe
February 15, 2022, 3:47 pm
Gregor McIntosh.
Two men will stand trial later this year charged with causing the death of a 16-year-old Inverness schoolboy in a fatal crash.

Stuart Thomson, 50, and Connor Lawless, 19, are both said to have been driving cars during the incident on the A9 near North Kessock on December 20 2019.

The indictment states 16-year-old Gregor McIntosh was a passenger in Lawless’ Vauxhall Corsa. Thomson was behind the wheel of a Nissan Juke.

The popular teenager – who was described as “one-of-a-kind” by friends and the wider community – was left so severely injured he later died in Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Thomson and Lawless each face separate charges that their dangerous driving that day caused the death of the teenager.

Other driver ‘severely’ hurt

This includes claims they were going at “excessive speed” for the conditions.

It is said their vehicles came into contact with each other resulting in a woman’s car being hit and other drivers being forced to take evasive action.

The charges state she was also left severely hurt as a result.

Lawyers Iain McSporran QC and Niall McCluskey pled not guilty on their behalf during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Prosecutor Stephanie Ross said she was ready for a trial to be fixed.

Lady Stacey set the trial, which is due to start on September 20 in Edinburgh.

It is estimated the case last around seven days.

Thomson, of Muir of Ord, and Lawless, of Inverness, remain on bail meantime.

