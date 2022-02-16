Teens accused of putting on latex gloves and masking faces to murder Aberdeen man

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two teenagers will stand trial charged with murdering a man after allegedly plotting to rob him.

Conor Adams, 18, and Sean O’Halloran, 19, are accused of killing 20-year-old Scott Hector at a flat in Marischal Court in Aberdeen.

Adams can now be named as one of the accused having reached the age of 18.

Prosecutors claim last April 1 and 2 they did “conspire to rob” Mr Hector, including allegations that they armed themselves with knives, put on latex gloves and masked their faces.

It is said that they also made threats to “stab someone”.

The murder charge states the pair entered the flat, brandished knives at Mr Hector and struck him on the body with a blade.

It is further claimed they stole items from the property.

Jacket allegedly hidden in microwave

The duo are separately said to have attempted to defeat the ends of justice after the alleged murder.

This includes accusations they washed blood from their hands and that a jacket worn by O’Halloran was hidden in a microwave.

O’Halloran on his own faces a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice by trying to get two people to change their police statements to “give a false version of events” in court.

Adams and O’Halloran appeared in the dock for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow today.

Defence QCs Mark Stewart and Ronnie Renucci pled not guilty on their behalf.

The advocates along with prosecutor David Dickson asked for a trial to be fixed.

Lady Stacey set a trial due to begin in November in Edinburgh. The case could last around eight days.

