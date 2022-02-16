Teens accused of putting on latex gloves and masking faces to murder Aberdeen man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teens accused of putting on latex gloves and masking faces to murder Aberdeen man

By Grant McCabe
February 16, 2022, 12:22 pm Updated: February 16, 2022, 3:49 pm
Scott Hector died after being found injured at Marischal Court in Aberdeen, early on Friday morning.
Scott Hector died after being found injured at Marischal Court in Aberdeen.

Two teenagers will stand trial charged with murdering a man after allegedly plotting to rob him.

Conor Adams, 18, and Sean O’Halloran, 19, are accused of killing 20-year-old Scott Hector at a flat in Marischal Court in Aberdeen.

Adams can now be named as one of the accused having reached the age of 18.

Prosecutors claim last April 1 and 2 they did “conspire to rob” Mr Hector, including allegations that they armed themselves with knives, put on latex gloves and masked their faces.

Police outside Marischal Court following Scott Hector’s death

It is said that they also made threats to “stab someone”.

The murder charge states the pair entered the flat, brandished knives at Mr Hector and struck him on the body with a blade.

It is further claimed they stole items from the property.

Jacket allegedly hidden in microwave

The duo are separately said to have attempted to defeat the ends of justice after the alleged murder.

This includes accusations they washed blood from their hands and that a jacket worn by O’Halloran was hidden in a microwave.

O’Halloran on his own faces a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice by trying to get two people to change their police statements to “give a false version of events” in court.

Adams and O’Halloran appeared in the dock for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow today.

Defence QCs Mark Stewart and Ronnie Renucci pled not guilty on their behalf.

The advocates along with prosecutor David Dickson asked for a trial to be fixed.

Lady Stacey set a trial due to begin in November in Edinburgh. The case could last around eight days.

