Driver crashed into Aberdeen roundabout – then refused to give cops breath samples

An Aberdeen man left a trail of destruction – and oil – after crashing into a roundabout.

Callum MacKenzie crashed into the roundabout at the junction of St Machar Drive and King Street after being distracted while changing music.

But the 26-year-old failed to stop at the scene, instead parking up nearby and taking a taxi the rest of the way home.

But when police followed a trail of leaked oil to his car and traced the vehicle to him, MacKenzie refused to provide breath samples, despite smelling of booze.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At around 2.34am on May 11 2021, police were contacted by the Scottish Ambulance Service stating a crew had noticed debris on the road at St Machar Drive and believed a vehicle had collided with the roundabout there.”

MacKenzie answered door while smelling of booze

Police attended and found two “keep left” bollards from the roundabout had been struck, and a number of stones from it strewn across the road.

Officers also spotted a “trail of oil” and followed it from the roundabout to School Drive, where a parked-up silver Volkswagen Polo was found.

The car had visible damage to its front and a flat tyre.

Checks revealed it was registered to MacKenzie, and officers traced him at his home address.

Ms Martin said: “The accused presented at the door smelling of alcohol with bloodshot eyes.

“His right eye was twitching and he had constricted pupils.”

He was asked to provide a breath sample but “refused to do so, providing no explanation”.

MacKenzie was cautioned and arrested and taken to Kittybrewster police station where he again refused to provide a breath sample with no explanation.

Accused felt he should not need to give breath samples

MacKenzie, of Dubford Avenue, Aberdeen, pled guilty to failing to stop and provide his details following an accident, failing to cooperate with a preliminary breath test and failing to provide breath samples at the police station.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said his client, a self-employed technician in the oil industry, had been driving with a passenger and that the accident occurred due to “being distracted while changing music in the car”.

He explained MacKenzie had managed to move the car and park on a nearby street before taking a taxi the rest of the way home.

Mr McRobert said his client did not have a proper explanation for not providing breath samples and had wrongly felt that, because he was at home, he should not be required to provide them.

Sheriff David Hall ordered MacKenzie to pay a fine totalling £1,275 and banned him from driving for 18 months.

