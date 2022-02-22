Police custody death would have ‘different outcome’ if Aberdeen man was arrested today, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Police custody death would have ‘different outcome’ if Aberdeen man was arrested today, court told

By Bryan Rutherford
February 22, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 22, 2022, 11:49 am
Warren Fenty died hours after being released from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being treated for a drug overdose.
Warren Fenty died hours after being released from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being treated for a drug overdose.

An Aberdeen man who died in police custody seven years ago may have survived if he was arrested today – following operational changes made since his death, a court has heard.

A Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) into the death of Warren Fenty heard evidence from a police witness, who was a sergeant at the time of the 20-year-old’s death in June 2014.

Mr Fenty died hours after being released from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where medical staff treated him for a drug overdose.

The patient was given an intravenous drug (Naloxone) to counteract the effects of the overdose, before discharging himself and immediately being arrested by police investigating potential drugs offences.

Inspector Mark Fleming was promoted after the tragic incident, and carried out a review of the events leading up to the detainee’s passing.

Police Scotland’s custody centre at Kittybrewster in Aberdeen.

The inquiry, being held at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, scrutinised CCTV footage recording Fenty’s movements as he left the hospital and entered the back of a police van.

Watching the discharged patient in the company of police officers, fiscal depute Muhammad Sadiq asked: “Can you tell the court about the demeanour of Mr Fenty?”

Inspector Fleming responded: “He appears fit and well, appears lucid in conversation and he’s cooperative”.

Video footage of the ambulance bay showed police officers with Mr Fenty moments before they entered the van.

Warren Fenty, inset, died in the custody suite of Kittybrewster Police Station.

Viewing the video surveillance covering the inside of the vehicle’s “cage” – the rear section used for transporting arrested persons – the inspector commented: “Mr Fenty initially sat on the bench and then he’s now on the floor.

“He’s used a blanket as a pillow and he’s trying to sleep.”

Inspector Fleming said there was a “communication breakdown” between NHS Grampian and Police Scotland during the handover of Fenty.

He told the court that there was a “significant gap” in information shared between those who came into contact with Fenty.

‘Police Scotland were blind’

He told sheriff Morag McLaughlin: “From the point that Fenty was discharged from hospital and taken into police custody, Police Scotland were blind to the detail of any treatment provided or potential risk associated with his consumption of methadone.”

Kittybrewster custody staff identified Fenty as being a “high risk” prisoner placed on suicide watch, which required visits to his cell every 30 minutes.

But under questioning by the fiscal depute, Inspector Fleming admitted that some of the checks on Fenty “were not of a satisfactory standard”.

He explained how the prisoner was left alone for one hour and 45 minutes instead of being checked on three times during that period as required.

‘Too much to do’

The court heard more from the inspector who added: “Had the rousing visits been completed to the required standard, it is likely any deterioration in
Warren Fenty’s health would have been identified”.

In his evidence, the inspector had previously noted that custody sergeants struggled with “having simply too much to do to be fully aware of any critical matters relating to prisoners”.

The court heard that Police Scotland has since doubled the number of personnel staffing custody teams on duty at Kittybrewster Police Station.

The custody suite is also now supported by nurses working onsite round the clock.

And national guidance is available which details the necessary procedures when dealing with prisoners who have been administered Naloxone prior to custody.

Lessons learned and changes made

Ending his evidence to the fiscal depute, Inspector Fleming spoke about the changes made to policies and procedures.

He said: “All custody staff now collectively receive a detailed briefing at the start of each shift.

“It is my opinion, taking cognisance of the identified learning and changes made at Kittybrewster custody centre following this tragic event, had Warren Fenty been presented as an arrested person today, the details of the treatment provided in hospital would be known and captured by custody staff when he was booked into custody, he would have been referred to the duty nurse, any deterioration in his health would have subsequently been identified by staff and escalated to the nurse.

“In all likelihood he would have been transferred back to hospital resulting in a different outcome.”

The inquiry continues.

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]