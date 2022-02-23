Peterhead man found hiding in bush by police had £4,000 cannabis stash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who was found hiding in bushes by police had been stashing more than £4,000 of cannabis, a court has heard.

Gavin Knights, 24, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted storing a rucksack containing nine bags of cannabis behind a hedge in Peterhead.

A knife was also found at the scene, which witnesses had seen Knights with earlier that night.

The drugs found were estimated to have a total street value of £4,050.

Knights pleaded guilty to two charges of being concerned in the supply of cannabis and being in possession of a knife on June 26, 2019.

Accused was searched but allowed on his way

Fiscal depute Brian Young told the court that at around 8.45pm witnesses saw Knights walking along Clerkhill Road, Peterhead, carrying an Adidas rucksack and a black 8-inch knife.

He then ran off in the direction of Copeman Avenue as police were contacted.

As police searched for Knights, he was seen running to a grassy area behind the Clerkhill Inn.

Mr Young said: “The police searched the grassy area and the accused was found hiding near some bushes.

“The search of his person was negative and the accused was allowed on his way.

“Police constables continued to search the immediate area and recovered a grey Adidas rucksack from behind a hedge at the locus.

“Within the rucksack was a collection of clothing along with a knife matching the description provided by witnesses along with nine bags of green herbal substance.”

The bags were sent for forensic testing and were each found to contain between 18 grams and 26 grams of cannabis.

Knights was later traced, cautioned and arrested by police in relation to the drugs.

‘He has reached a turning point’

Defence agent Sam Milligan told the court that since his arrest Knights had done a “degree of growing up”.

He added: “He is now a father-of-three and has reached a turning point in his life.

“He would like to be at liberty if at all possible.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Knights: “These are undoubtedly serious offences and I also take account of your record which has different types of offending, which involves in one case a knife and a metal pole.”

He sentenced Knights, of Crossfolds Crescent, Peterhead, to a community payback order with 12-months supervision and ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

