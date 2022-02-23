‘Challenging’ and ‘frustrating’ conditions at police custody centre where Aberdeen man died after overdose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘Challenging’ and ‘frustrating’ conditions at police custody centre where Aberdeen man died after overdose

By Bryan Rutherford
February 23, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 23, 2022, 11:51 am
Warren Fenty, inset, died in the custody suite of Kittybrewster Police Station in Aberdeen.
A senior officer rejected claims that an Aberdeen police station was “chaotic” on the day a man died in custody, an inquiry heard.

Inspector Mark Fleming finished giving evidence in an ongoing hearing into the death of Warren Fenty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) is probing the death of the 20-year-old, who discharged himself from hospital before his arrest in June 2014.

Police detained the patient at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after NHS Grampian treated him for a drugs overdose of methadone the previous day.

Evidence considered by the FAI revealed that Mr Fenty was a “high risk” prisoner on suicide watch and required welfare checks every 30 minutes.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

But three checks were not carried out over a one hour and 45 minute period, and others were “not of a satisfactory standard”.

Inspector Fleming told the court he agreed that the opening of Kittybrewster Police Station’s new custody centre did not get off to a good start in the week of Mr Fenty’s death.

Solicitor Peter Watson, on behalf of a number of police officers involved in the case, asked him: “Were you aware of any particular pressures on that particular day?”

The inspector responded: “Other than it being busy, no.”

Police Scotland’s custody centre at Kittybrewster in Aberdeen.

The court heard alarms were ringing and couldn’t be switched off, certain keys were not working for doors, CCTV was not functioning properly and a fingerprint scanner was faulty.

Mr Watson questioned the inspector: “Would that add to the pressure on staff?”

“Not necessarily, no,” Inspector Fleming said. He added: “Not with regards to care and welfare and cell visits.”

Solicitor Gordon Williams, representing other police officers, put to the inspector: “The opening few days seemed fairly chaotic.”

Challenging and frustrating

Inspector Fleming responded: “I found it challenging. I found it frustrating but certainly not chaotic.”

Mr Williams followed up: “What would you say to the suggestion that Kittybrewster opened too soon – it wasn’t ready operationally for business?”

“I wouldn’t necessarily agree with that,” the inspector replied.

“Yes, there were technical challenges, but they should not have detracted from the basics of the care and welfare visits.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin sought clarification of comments made by the police officer.

She told Inspector Fleming: “The inquiry has not yet seen the [custody] CCTV, but you have.

CCTV footage doesn’t imply chaos

“You disagreed with a situation put to you that the situation at Kittybrewster on that night was chaotic, but you said that having reviewed the CCTV you did not regard the situation as being chaotic, and I just wondered if you might expand on that please.”

The inspector said: “To consider a custody centre to be chaotic would almost infer that it was disorganised, staff were unware of their duties.

“The footage doesn’t imply that, and the consistency of the checks on Mr Fenty are certainly within an acceptable timeframe.”

He explained that, although all other visits were “not spot on every 30 minutes” they were “within an acceptable timeframe” – apart from three consecutive missed checks.

Better use of resources

Inspector Fleming added: “So I don’t agree with the term that it was chaotic.

“There could have been better use of the resources with regards to prioritising what staff had been deployed to do.”

Robert Vaughan, on behalf of another officer, heard from the inspector that “additional pressures were almost human-created”.

Mr Vaughan said to him: “We’ve heard from Constable Dawson. Unless he’s being called a liar, he said it was chaos and he had a 10 minute break in a nine hour shift.

“What do you say to that?”

A busy evening with sufficient staff

The inspector responded: “In my opinion it was not chaos. It was a busy evening, and the staffing profile was sufficient with regards to the number of people in custody.

“There was a heightened stress because it was a new facility. It was the first week that it was opened. There was the human element of reluctance to change.”

Inspector Fleming added: “To say it was chaos, I would disagree with that.”

Solicitor Kate Bennett, representing Mr Fenty’s family, called a new witness, Dr Michael O’Keefe, to give evidence to the inquiry.

The honorary senior lecturer in forensic medicine at Glasgow University was instructed to prepare an opinion paper for the inquiry.

Expert witness

Speaking about his experience, the expert told the court he provided services to the former Strathclyde Police as a forensic medical examiner from 1980.

Between 1986 and 2014, Dr O’Keefe worked as a forensic medical advisor in relation to custody care, procedures and protocols.

He told the court he delivered training lectures to police officers and police custody security officers.

Dr O’Keefe said: “The name of the presentation was ‘care of detainees: a shared responsibility’ and I highlighted to the custody officers, and the police custody supervisors that it was shared care between the police surgeon or a healthcare professional and the police custody supervisors and the police officers.

“By that, I meant we were jointly responsible for the provision of appropriate healthcare for detained persons.”

The inquiry, being held virtually before Sheriff Morag McLaughlin, continues.

