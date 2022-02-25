Elgin thug’s sucker punch attack left victim’s face permanently disfigured

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man was left permanently disfigured after a cowardly sucker punch outside an Inverness strip club.

Dean Stewart, from Elgin, was caught on CCTV punching his victim in the face – just seconds after the two had shared a handshake and embraced.

The surprise attack caused multiple facial fractures that required surgery, leaving the victim permanently disfigured.

Stewart, 24, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to a single charge of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court that the attack, which was caught on CCTV, happened outside Private Eyes in Academy Street in the early hours of November 10 2019.

She said the accused and his victim, along with two other males, were seen leaving the club just after 3am, at which point “words were exchanged”.

Sucker punch attack after handshake

The court heard that the pair appeared to settle their differences in the moments before the attack.

“The accused then raises his hand to offer a high five or handshake, the complainer accepts, they embrace slightly,” said Miss Love.

However, immediately following the detente Stewart lashed out at his victim.

“The accused then punched the complainer once to the face, the complainer evidently not expecting it and having no time to defend himself,” Miss Love told the court.

‘Multiple facial fractures’

The court heard that the man was taken to Raigmore Hospital with multiple facial fractures to the right side of his face affecting his cheek, eye and nose.

The injuries required surgery where titanium plates and screws were inserted.

The victim was left with a drooping right eye, scarring inside his mouth and nerve pain.

Following the attack Stewart, of Logan Court, Elgin, and the other men were seen on CCTV making off down Academy Street towards Queensgate.

He was only arrested after police released CCTV stills from the night of the assault asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Sheriff Sara Matheson deferred sentencing to next month for the production of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

Stewart’s solicitor, Scott McQuire, reserved mitigation until that date.