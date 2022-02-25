Elgin thug’s sucker punch attack left victim’s face permanently disfigured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Crime & Courts

Elgin thug’s sucker punch attack left victim’s face permanently disfigured

By Jenni Gee
February 25, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 25, 2022, 5:06 pm
Stewart assaulted the man outside Private Eyes club

A man was left permanently disfigured after a cowardly sucker punch outside an Inverness strip club.

Dean Stewart, from Elgin, was caught on CCTV punching his victim in the face – just seconds after the two had shared a handshake and embraced.

The surprise attack caused multiple facial fractures that required surgery, leaving the victim permanently disfigured.

Stewart, 24, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to a single charge of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court that the attack, which was caught on CCTV, happened outside Private Eyes in Academy Street in the early hours of November 10 2019.

She said the accused and his victim, along with two other males, were seen leaving the club just after 3am, at which point “words were exchanged”.

Sucker punch attack after handshake

The court heard that the pair appeared to settle their differences in the moments before the attack.

“The accused then raises his hand to offer a high five or handshake, the complainer accepts, they embrace slightly,” said Miss Love.

However, immediately following the detente Stewart lashed out at his victim.

“The accused then punched the complainer once to the face, the complainer evidently not expecting it and having no time to defend himself,” Miss Love told the court.

‘Multiple facial fractures’

The court heard that the man was taken to Raigmore Hospital with multiple facial fractures to the right side of his face affecting his cheek, eye and nose.

The injuries required surgery where titanium plates and screws were inserted.

The victim was left with a drooping right eye, scarring inside his mouth and nerve pain.

CCTV images release by police following the attack

Following the attack Stewart, of Logan Court, Elgin, and the other men were seen on CCTV making off down Academy Street towards Queensgate.

He was only arrested after police released CCTV stills from the night of the assault asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Sheriff Sara Matheson deferred sentencing to next month for the production of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

Stewart’s solicitor, Scott McQuire, reserved mitigation until that date.

