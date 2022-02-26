Stench of weed coming from drug-driver’s van was so strong it could be smelled by cops on motorbikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Stench of weed coming from drug-driver’s van was so strong it could be smelled by cops on motorbikes

By Kathryn Wylie
February 26, 2022, 6:00 am
Dean Main appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Dean Main appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A drug-driver was caught out after the stench of cannabis wafting from his van was so strong even cops travelling behind him on motorbikes could smell it.

Dean Main’s vehicle was driving along A944 Aberdeen-to-Westhill road when the traffic cops detected the distinct smell of cannabis through their motorbike helmets.

The 30-year-old, of Skene, was pulled over and found to be more than three times the drug-driving limit.

A search of him and his white Vauxhall Vivaro van by officers found two packages of cannabis worth £80, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

The A944 Kingswells to Westhill road. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Fiscal Kiril Bonavino said the police officers had been on uniformed mobile patrol when they pulled over Main’s van at around 4.15pm on January 14.

Cannabis smell was emanating from van

“They saw his van travelling ahead of them and essentially smelled cannabis emanating from the vehicle,” he told the court.

“The vehicle was stopped and the accused was found to be the driver and sole occupant.

“When speaking to him an even stronger smell was emanating from the van.”

Aberdeen Sheriff Court building
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Main, a dad-of-one, gave drug saliva and blood tests which later found he had 7mg of cannabis per litre of blood in his system, the legal limit being 2mg.

He admitted a charge of driving whilst over the legal drug-drive limit. He also admitted being in possession of cannabis, but was admonished.

Defence agent Paul Barnett said his client had been using cannabis recreationally at the time as he was “going through a difficult period”.

‘He fully regrets this’

“He had travelled from Westhill, where he was living with his parents, to Aberdeen to buy cannabis as he had been using it recreationally,” Mr Barnett added.

“He made the decision to drive home again and he fully regrets this.”

Sheriff William Summers banned Main, of Millhouse, Garlogie, from the road for 12 months and handed him 60 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.   

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]