Inverurie woman banned from keeping animals after causing dog ‘great suffering’

An Inverurie woman has been banned from keeping animals after neglecting her pet dog so badly that worried neighbours rescued him and reported it to the SSPCA.

Jennifer Grey, 42, allowed her springer spaniel Scooby to become emaciated, injured and dirty, with an open leg wound and bleeding lesions across his body.

The neglect inflicted on the dog also saw him suffer severe dental disease and a matted coat thick with grease and dirt.

It was determined that Grey had caused the animal unnecessary suffering over two months.

She pleaded guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to one charge of failing to provide appropriate care and nutrition to Scooby and of neglecting to seek veterinary advice on his injuries between September 11 2020 and November 11 2020.

Grey vowed not to keep pets again

Fiscal depute Kiril Bonavino told the court that on November 9 2020 neighbours had become concerned about the condition of the dog and taken him in before alerting the SSPCA.

He added: “Inspectors then went to the locus and spoke to the accused who told them that the dog was no longer at the property.

“The dog was able to be examined on November 11 and was found to have a number of conditions.”

Mr Bonavino said inspectors found that the dog had suffered unnecessarily due to being emaciated and having lesions across his body, no fat over his legs, spine or hips and loss of muscle over his head.

Inspectors also discovered an open wound on Scooby’s leg, gum recession, sunken eyes and his coat was thick with grease and dirt.

The neglect was assessed as having lasted around two months.

Accused caused ‘great suffering’ to dog

Defence agent Peter Keene told the court that Grey had acquired the dog as a puppy but that as it had got older “it seemed to prefer to be outside”.

He added: “It did also seem to have a failing appetite.

“Whilst her attention was elsewhere, the dog ended up much further down the queue until some neighbours took it in before reporting it to SSPCA.

“She is horrified about the information that has been relayed concerning the dog’s condition – it was a cherished animal.

“Thankfully there have been no similar incidents and she has decided not to have any further animals as pets.”

Sheriff Robert Frazer told Grey: “You have pleaded guilty to wilfully neglecting and causing great suffering to the point that the dog has been taken from you.”

He sentenced Grey, of Upperboat Road, Inverurie, to a community payback order with 12 months of supervision.

He also disqualified her from owning or keeping any animal for five years.

