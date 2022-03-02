‘Not possible’ to find cause of flooding which sunk fishing boat and killed crewmen, inquiry concludes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Not possible’ to find cause of flooding which sunk fishing boat and killed crewmen, inquiry concludes

By Bryan Rutherford
March 2, 2022, 7:07 pm Updated: March 2, 2022, 8:12 pm
Chris Morrison, left, and Martin Johnson were two of the three men killed.
An inquiry into the deaths of three Western Isles fishermen could not find the cause of flooding which sunk their boat, a sheriff has determined.

Martin Johnstone, 29, Chris Morrison, 27, and skipper Paul Alliston, 42, were all asleep when the vessel Louisa took on water on April 9 2016.

At the time, the boat was anchored off the Outer Hebrides, 200 metres away from the shore near Mingulay.

The crew were exhausted after four days of 20-hour-long daily fishing stints.

They awoke suddenly and discovered the vessel was down by the head and foundering bow first.

Fishing vessel Louisa, as it is raised from the seabed after it sank.<br />Photo: Air, Rail and Marine Accident Investigation Branches/PA Wire

Their attempts to launch a liferaft were unsuccessful because the CO2 inflation cylinder failed.

The men put plastic buoys into the liferaft to help it float but it started to sink as they tried to get on.

Martin Johnstone, from Halkirk near Thurso, decided to swim to the shore.

Two colleagues remained with the liferaft which drifted further out to sea, and a fourth crewman, Lachlan Armstrong, successfully swam to dry land.

A search and rescue operation discovered the skipper Paul Alliston and Christopher Morrison unresponsive and face down in the water near the uninflated lifeboat.

Mr Morrison’s body was recovered but the skipper’s body slipped away as rescuers attempted recovery.

Despite an extensive search over the following days, his body has never been found.

Martin Johnstone’s body was retrieved 50 metres from the shore.

Search and rescue was delayed

All three men drowned despite wearing life jackets.

A Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) heard how “problems over the accuracy of coordinates and their supply to relevant parties might have caused some 15 minutes of delay in the search and rescue assets reaching the Louisa”.

But a report prepared by Sheriff Principal Derek Pyle concluded that would have made “no difference to the outcome”.

The Sheriff said: “The direct cause of the deaths of the three fishermen was the failure of the liferaft to inflate”.

His determination added: “It is also beyond doubt that the reason the liferaft did not inflate was because the CO2 cylinder did not work”.

Sheriff Principal Derek Pyle.

The FAI criticised the firm Thameside Fire Protection Limited which refurbished the cylinder.

Evidence given by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) detailed how it did not work because the cylinder had not been filled after maintenance.

The company had not noticed that fact when the tube’s filled weight was written on the cylinder.

The MAIB’s investigation also recorded defects in the form of surface cracks in the
valve attachment thread at the neck of the cylinder.

‘Failure rests with the management’

Experts also noticed the valve assembly had not been tightened into the neck to the manufacturer’s recommended torque setting.

Although a single employee of Thameside Fire Protection Limited was singled out, the sheriff found “ultimate responsibility for the failure rests with the management”.

He concluded: “If the crew had been able to climb aboard an inflated liferaft they almost certainly would have survived.”

And the owners of the Louisa at the time of the accident, Duncan and Murdo Kennedy, also came under fire from the inquiry.

Boat owners criticised

“If the owners of the Louisa had complied with the annual servicing requirements” a “properly functioning cylinder” would have been in place “well before the date of the accident,” the determination noted.

But the biggest mystery – how the Louisa flooded – is still unknown.

“There is no dispute that the direct cause of the sinking of the vessel was flooding of the hold,” Sheriff Principal Derek Pyle concluded.

But he admitted “it has not proved possible to identify a cause” despite “extensive efforts” – a fact Mr Pyle said “will remain a disappointment” for the families of the deceased.

