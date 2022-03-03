Thug who punched cop during back garden rammy hit with fine and unpaid work

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Newtonhill man who punched a uniformed cop in the face has been spared jail but hit with unpaid work and a fine.

Greg Hatten carried out the assault after officers responded to reports of males “acting aggressively” at an address in Aberdeen on June 25, 2020.

When police arrived at the property on Seaton Place East at 11.15pm they found the 32-year-old acting aggressively in the back garden.

Hatten quickly lashed out and struck the officer on his cheek with a closed fist, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

He was swiftly arrested and hauled to Kittybrewster police station.

Failed to appear at court

Fiscal depute Carol Gammie said: “Police approached the accused in the rear garden of the locus and engaged with him.

“He was aggressive towards one officer, who instructed him to move back, which he did, but he then assaulted the officer by punching him to the left cheek with his clenched fist, which fortunately did not cause any injury.

“He was arrested and taken to Kittybrewster custody suite.”

Hatten previously pled guilty to assaulting the officer and to failing to appear at court on a previous occasion.

Background reports were called for last month and now his defence agent Michael Burnett has told the court that report was “positive” and “showed insight and contrition on his part”.

Held hands up to assault at trial

Sheriff Lesley Johnston noted Hatten had pled guilty at a trial diet and had previous convictions for assault but a clean record since 2017.

She told him: “You should recognise in light of your record that a custodial sentence would have been a possibility today.

“However I am encouraged by the report and the insight you have shown in your recognition of what causes your offences and what changes you need to make.”

Hatten, of Fulmar Court, Newtonhill, was handed a community payback order comprising 135 hours of unpaid work and supervision for one year.

He was also fined £180 for failing to appear at an earlier court diet.

