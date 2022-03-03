Thug who punched cop during back garden rammy hit with fine and unpaid work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thug who punched cop during back garden rammy hit with fine and unpaid work

By Kathryn Wylie
March 3, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 3, 2022, 12:00 pm
Greg Hatten
Greg Hatten leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A Newtonhill man who punched a uniformed cop in the face has been spared jail but hit with unpaid work and a fine.

Greg Hatten carried out the assault after officers responded to reports of males “acting aggressively” at an address in Aberdeen on June 25, 2020.

When police arrived at the property on Seaton Place East at 11.15pm they found the 32-year-old acting aggressively in the back garden.

Hatten quickly lashed out and struck the officer on his cheek with a closed fist, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

He was swiftly arrested and hauled to Kittybrewster police station.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court building
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Failed to appear at court

Fiscal depute Carol Gammie said: “Police approached the accused in the rear garden of the locus and engaged with him.

“He was aggressive towards one officer, who instructed him to move back, which he did, but he then assaulted the officer by punching him to the left cheek with his clenched fist, which fortunately did not cause any injury.

“He was arrested and taken to Kittybrewster custody suite.”

Hatten previously pled guilty to assaulting the officer and to failing to appear at court on a previous occasion.

Background reports were called for last month and now his defence agent Michael Burnett has told the court that report was “positive” and “showed insight and contrition on his part”.

Held hands up to assault at trial

Sheriff Lesley Johnston noted Hatten had pled guilty at a trial diet and had previous convictions for assault but a clean record since 2017.

She told him: “You should recognise in light of your record that a custodial sentence would have been a possibility today.

“However I am encouraged by the report and the insight you have shown in your recognition of what causes your offences and what changes you need to make.”

Hatten, of Fulmar Court, Newtonhill, was handed a community payback order comprising 135 hours of unpaid work and supervision for one year.

He was also fined £180 for failing to appear at an earlier court diet.

