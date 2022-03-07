WATCH: New north-east police chief wants more women to join service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
WATCH: New north-east police chief wants more women to join service

By Bryan Rutherford
March 7, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 7, 2022, 5:01 pm
Chief Superintendent Kate Stephen.
The north-east’s new top cop has called for more women to join the police in an exclusive interview as she steps into her new role as the region’s divisional commander.

Chief Superintendent Kate Stephen spoke exclusively to the Press and Journal in her first media interview since taking on the top job.

Ch Supt Stephen used the opportunity to highlight progress made in terms of gender equality in the police, and urge more females to get involved.

She said: “Gone are the days when women joined the police and they were the family and children’s unit.”

She added: “All officers are afforded the same level of training, the same amount of training, the same equipment, so they are essentially equal.”

Her comments came ahead of International Women’s Day on Tuesday, which celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

A woman leader

It also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.

The Ch Supt is the first female to reach Police Scotland’s role of divisional commander for the north-east.

Speaking about the achievement, she said: “Being a woman leader in what is traditionally a male-dominated profession is something to be rightly proud of.”

Scotland’s national police force is currently recruiting to fill police officer vacancies.

“Over the last 20/21 years that I’ve been in the service, we have had a real focus on trying to improve and increase our numbers of female officers,” the senior officer said.

“There’s still a way to go,” she added, and explained: “It’s not something we can ever stop trying to push and achieve in terms of that equality across the service”.

Ch Supt Stephen described the national police service and its north-east division’s gender balance as being “in a really strong place”.

She commented: “It’s important to be equally representative of the societies that we’re serving, so not just gender but across ethnic minorities.”

Policing priorities

During the exclusive interview, the Ch Supt set out cybercrime and anti-social behaviour as key areas of her focus after taking over from Chief Superintendent George Macdonald.

She also explained officers are only human and that policing can take its toll on people.

She said: “We deal with horrendous incidents. We deal with horrific crime and seeing the devastation that things like those leave in their wake.

“We’re not robots. We’re all mums, dads, sisters, uncles, brothers, daughters.”

Raising a family in the north-east

Although Ch Supt Stephen began her career in the central belt working across Glasgow, she said: “I’m not a stranger to this area.”

The north-east police chief raised her family in the region over the last 15 years.

She worked across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and in Moray and held senior ranks for several years before her latest promotion.

