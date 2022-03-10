Stonehaven woman assaulted partner – then smashed up his van with a metal pole

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Stonehaven woman has been handed unpaid work after assaulting her boyfriend – and smashing up his van with a metal pole.

Charlene Hatten punched and kicked her boyfriend, before turning her aggression towards his vehicle when he walked away.

Neighbours tried to intervene and calm the 25-year-old down, but could not stop her grabbing a metal pole and setting about the man’s van.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told the court the incident happened in the early hours of December 20.

Van sustained ‘extensive damage’

She said a neighbour of Hatten’s on Fetteresso Terrace, Stonehaven, heard an “ongoing disturbance” and Hatten “shouting hysterically”.

The neighbour “became upset at the volume” and opened the window to shout to get the accused’s attention but saw Hatten’s boyfriend, who asked for the police to be phoned.

Hatten was seen exiting the address, grabbing her boyfriend by both shoulders and telling him to “get out of here”.

He walked off while the neighbour tried to calm Hatten down.

However, she proceeded to “kick at” her partner’s van which was parked in the driveway. throw an empty paint can at it and attempt to rip off a wing mirror.

Hatten then went back inside but, five minutes later, the neighbour heard “loud thumping and banging”, looked outside and saw Hatten hitting the van with a “large pole”.

Police then received an “anonymous call from the complainer” stating he had been attacked by his partner.

Relationship now at an end

He was discovered sitting outside a nearby hotel and found to have sustained bruising.

The van was also examined and found to have suffered “extensive damage” to the windscreen, bonnet and fittings. No value was given for the damage.

Hatten pled guilty to assaulting her boyfriend by repeatedly punching him to the head, causing him to fall to the ground, and kicking him on the body to his injury.

She also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing at her partner and damaging his van.

Defence agent David Sutherland said a court-ordered background report, which was not read in open court, gave his client’s explanation for the offences.

He said there were two threads to it, the “alcohol consumed by the accused and the complainer” and also her being “very angry because of events involving her ex-partner that day”.

Mr Sutherland said Hatten had a “limited record” and that the relationship was now over.

Sheriff Nigel Cooke handed Hatten, of Fetteresso Terrace, Stonehaven, a one-year supervision order and 100 hours of unpaid work.

