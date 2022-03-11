Cheese Wire murder: Crimewatch joins hunt for Aberdeen taxi driver’s killer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Cheese Wire murder: Crimewatch joins hunt for Aberdeen taxi driver’s killer

By Ewan Cameron
March 11, 2022, 9:37 am
The murder of George Murdoch in 1983 is still unsolved
The murder of George Murdoch in 1983 is still unsolved

The unsolved murder of Aberdeen taxi driver George Murdoch is to feature on the BBC’s Crimewatch Live.

Producers from the daytime show have been in the north-east to film a reconstruction of the 1983 killing and to interview George’s family.

The case will feature on Monday’s programme and comes six months after Aberdeen Journals doubled the reward to £20,000 for anyone with information leading to the confirmed identification of George’s murderer.

George, 58, was found dying on the ground outside his sky blue Ford Cortina taxi on Pitfodels Station Road having picked up a fare on the city’s Queen’s Road.

Witnesses saw a man struggling with George on the secluded street, just off North Deeside Road, and raised the alarm.

When a police officer arrived George was close to death and a key piece of evidence was found nearby – the cheese wire. This would lead to the murderer being dubbed the Cheese Wire Killer.

Crimewatch Live presenters Michelle Ackerley and Rav Wilding

George’s wife Jessie died in 2004 without seeing justice done but nephew Alex McKay, along with his wife Robina, have continued to keep the case alive and hope this latest development might provide the break they need.

Alex said: “At the time of the murder, Aberdeen had a large transient working population, due to the oil and gas industry.

“The Facebook Appeals team started to think about how best to widen its reach to people who were in the region at the time, but no longer lived here.

“Hence, the family asked Police Scotland if they could help get this case on to Crimewatch Live, in order to help with this.

“We’re delighted that Crimewatch Live has agreed to feature our case and hope that the nationwide coverage will finally provide the breakthrough our family have been longing for.”

Day by day: How the first weeks of the manhunt to find cheese wire killer unfolded

In September The Press & Journal and Evening Express doubled the reward to £20,000 – something Detective Inspector James Callander hoped might convince someone to provide a key piece of evidence.

At the time he said the investigation into George’s murder has been one of the largest ever conducted in the north-east.

He said: “We’ve got a catalogue of archive material. In excess of 10,000 houses were visited and 8,000 witness statements were taken. We firmly believe the answers are contained within there.

“This reward will maybe help somebody to come forward and put that little piece together that will hopefully get this over the line.”

Little has changed at the George Murdoch murder scene

Alex said despite the murder being almost 40 years ago, tips and information hasn’t dried up.

He said: “We have been, and continue to be, extremely grateful for the help and support of the police as well as the media.

“In particular to Aberdeen Journals, who generously doubled the family’s original reward to £20,000, as well as publishing numerous articles regarding this case.

“In addition, a Facebook appeals page was set up which has attracted significant interest and following.

The various appeals since 2018 have seen well over 100 tips and pieces of information submitted to the Police.

“Our gratitude to those who have shown an interest and taken time to come forward.

“A number of these are still actively being followed up at the present time. They have come in from people who are still in Aberdeenshire, as well as other parts of Scotland and around the world.”

The George Murdoch murder will feature in Monday’s Crimewatch Live on BBC One at 10am.

Can you finally solve the mystery? Call Police Scotland on 101 with any information or private message the George Murdoch Murder Facebook page For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.   

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal