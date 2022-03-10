E-scooter rider banned from driving after causing crash at Aberdeen roundabout

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A drug-driving care home worker caused a crash when he took a roundabout on his e-scooter.

Lorne Hay, 33, was riding his electric vehicle to work when he joined Queens Road in Aberdeen and collided with another vehicle.

Hay was thrown from his e-scooter and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A blood test showed Hay had nearly double the legal limit for cannabis in his system.

He also had no insurance, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

Are e-scooters legal in UK?

It is currently illegal to ride an e-scooter in any public place in the UK and they are subject to the same laws as motor vehicles, meaning a driver is required to hold a valid driving licence and insurance.

Advice on the Police Scotland website says: “While e-scooters are legally available to purchase, it is currently against the law to ride a privately owned e-scooter in any public place in the UK.

“This includes roads, pavements, parks, town centres or promenades. The only place a privately owned e-scooter can be used is on private land with the agreement of the land owner.”

He immediately collided with another vehicle

Fiscal depute Lewis Devoy told the court that witnesses saw Hay join the roundabout at the junction of Queens Road and Forest Road just after 9am on July 30 last year.

Hay immediately collided with another vehicle and he was thrown from his scooter and struck another car with his body.

“Police officers attended the incident and had cause to detain the accused,” Mr Devoy said.

“The accused then provided a positive test result and was placed under arrest.”

Hay was then taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and his blood was tested by police.

The blood analysis showed Hay had 3.9 microgrammes of cannabis per litre of blood in his system. The legal limit is two mg per litre of blood.

Hay pleaded guilty to one charge of driving a motorised vehicle while under the influence of cannabis and a second charge of driving an unregistered “motor-powered transporter” without insurance.

Accused had ‘stressful job’

Defence agent David Sutherland told the court that Hay, who no longer works as a carer, lived “no more than 50 yards” from his place of employment at that time.

He added: “It was a stressful job and he found that smoking cannabis assisted him in sleeping.

“The cannabis was still in his system from his previous night of smoking of that.”

Mr Sutherland added that Hay was also “unaware” of the need to hold insurance to drive his e-scooter on a public road.

Sheriff David Clapham disqualified Hay, of Clifton Road, Aberdeen, from driving for 12 months and ordered him to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work.

He admonished Hay on the charge of driving without insurance.

