On the Beat: As fuel prices rocket, sneak thieves are turning to oil

If you’ve been reading the papers or watching the news over the past few weeks, you will have undoubtedly seen that oil prices have been rapidly increasing and this has had the knock-on effect of making the price of petrol and diesel at the pumps significantly more expensive.

Such big price rises can drive up criminality, as oil becomes a very lucrative target.

Over the last few months we have seen an increase in oil theft from storage tanks and commercial vehicles.

Tanks can contain many thousands of pounds worth of oil and it therefore makes good sense to take a few precautions to protect them.

The position of the tank can have a significant effect on how hard a target it is in the eyes of the thief.

How to protect your oil tank

If the tank is close to the house, with one or more windows capable of giving a view of it, then the thief may consider the chances of being seen as too high.

If the tank is close to a road, path, drive or alleyway then it will be a far more appealing prospect.

Tanks do need to be within a reasonable distance of the road otherwise the oil supply company may not refill it for you.

Defensive plants, such as spikey bushes or plants, fences and walls can also make life difficult for a would-be thief.

A wooden or metal fence, trellis or wall can give significant protection to the tank. A metal or grill cage with a lockable access point across the top of this wall or fence can further improve security.

The wall or fence should be as close to the tank and as high as possible. Of course, a trellis could also be decorated with defensive planting.

Criminals usually come equipped with a limited range of tools to attack your tank so it’s worth spending a little more on good quality locks.

Close shackle padlocks are the best as they offer the most resistance to the most popular burglar tools, the bolt cropper!

Due to their design, close shackle padlocks have very little of the metal hoop (shackle) exposed and bolt croppers cannot get a good grip.

Remember that buying a padlock is like buying a car. The more you pay the better the quality and the longer it will last.

Motion-sensor security lighting and CCTV cameras are good crime prevention and detection tools.

Thieves don’t want to be seen. Install lighting and CCTV in access locations, vulnerable areas and around the perimeter of houses.

Consider audible and monitored intruder alarm systems. With improving technology in this area and a reduction in the cost of CCTV systems, they can be bought for fairly modest sums, allowing you to monitor your home, 24/7 from anywhere in the world.

A range of really useful crime prevention advice is available on our website at www.scotland.police.uk.