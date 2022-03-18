Police probe after failed bid to smuggle drugs into Inverness prison with drone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Police probe after failed bid to smuggle drugs into Inverness prison with drone

By Danny McKay
March 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 18, 2022, 11:58 am
Police are probing the incident at HMP Inverness.
Police are probing the incident at HMP Inverness.

Police are hunting criminals who used a drone to try to smuggle drugs and a mobile phone into HMP Inverness.

Staff at the Highland jail recovered the drone, along with its illegal payload, and cops are now hunting for the person or persons responsible.

A recent Freedom of Information (FOI) request revealed a string of similar stunts foiled across the country, with one of the most recent incidents happening at HMP Inverness on September 15 2021.

‘No arrests have been made in relation to the recovery’

The information provided states a drone was recovered along with contents including drugs and “personal communication device equipment”.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a drone with a quantity of tablets and a mobile phone found within HMP Inverness around 12.30am on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

“Inquiries were carried out but no arrests have been made in relation to the recovery.”

Prisons utilising ‘ robust security measures’

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) said she was unable to comment on the specific incident due to the ongoing police investigation.

However, she added: “The SPS are aware that individuals will use various methods in an attempt to introduce contraband to our prisons.

“We deploy a range of robust security measures to prevent this and work closely with Police Scotland to investigate and identify any perpetrators.”

According to the FOI response, HMP Inverness was just one of four prisons at which similar incident occurred in 2021.

Drones with similar drug and mobile phone packages were also recovered at HMP Edinburgh, HMP Addiewell and HMP Barlinnie.

In 2020, one such incident was recorded, when a device carrying mobile phone equipment was found at HMPYOI Polmont.

In 2019, drones were discovered on two occasions, at HMP Greenock and HMP Barlinnie, however no contents were recovered.

A drone carrying drugs was recovered at HMP Barlinnie in 2018, as was a drone but no contents at HMP Perth.

