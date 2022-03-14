Crime comes down as Covid crisis eases, latest crime stats for north and north-east reveal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Crime comes down as Covid crisis eases, latest crime stats for north and north-east reveal

By Bryan Rutherford
March 14, 2022, 6:50 pm
Police Scotland statistics covering April 2021 to December last year revealed a downward trend for various crimes.
Housebreaking incidents and drug offences across the north and north-east are falling as crime rates return to levels seen before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Police Scotland statistics covering April 2021 to December last year revealed the downward trend.

During that time, housebreakings including unauthorised attempts to enter properties fell from 556 to 525 across the force’s north-east division.

And across the Highlands and Islands, the figure for the same type of incidents declined from 211 to 149.

The quarter three data also demonstrated a drop in drug crimes for both regions, from 2,640 offences to 2,412 in the north-east and 1,246 incidents down from 1,525 in the north.

Covid caused violent crime drop

Coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions are credited with causing violent crimes to fall significantly throughout the Covid crisis.

But easing of the public health measures over the last few months is now blamed for crimes of violence beginning to increase again.

The north-east division reports that serious assaults and robbery, including assault with intent to rob, have risen by 62 and 26 incidents respectively.

Colleagues in the neighbouring Highlands and Islands division reported the same grouping of offences went up by five.

‘We will not simply accept this rise’

Chief Superintendent Kate Stephen, Divisional Commander for North East Division, said: “I want to make it clear that we will not simply accept this rise, but will do all we can to understand and address the increase, support victims and bring offenders to justice”.

In the north, sex crimes fell from 501 to 494, including reductions for rape and attempted rape.

But in the north-east sexual offences rose more than a quarter from 1,020 to 1,302 – an increase of over 27%.

Fraud offences are becoming more prevalent across Scotland, with online crime on the rise across both regions.

North-east police divisional commander, Chief Superintendent Kate Stephen.

This year, 1,472 crimes of that nature have been recorded across the north-east, compared with 967 during the same period of the previous year.

Throughout the Highlands and Islands, reported fraud rose this year from 336 in 2020/21 to 454 for the latest period covered by the performance report.

Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett, Divisional Commander for Highland and Islands Division, said: “With fraud rising across the country due to the growing prevalence of cyber offences, the enhanced investment in cyber investigation, as part of Police Scotland’s Cyber Strategy, is an important step forward in tackling these crimes.

Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett, divisional commander for the Highland and Islands.

“I am really encouraged to see some positive reductions in crimes such as housebreaking, rape and attempted rape.

“However, we cannot become complacent and must continue to work in collaboration with key partners to address areas where there have been rises in reported offences.”

