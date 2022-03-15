‘I’m a good man’: HGV driver threatened to murder cops and start World War 3

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A self-confessed “good man” dialled 999 and threatened to murder police and start World War 3 after learning cops had seized his daughter’s new motorbike.

HGV driver Wayne Dean had been boozing in the Premier Inn on Ellon Road when he learned police back home in Northampton had seized the bike which had turned out to be stolen.

The 52-year-old furiously dialled 999 to remonstrate with police and ended up unleashing a tirade of abuse at the unsuspecting call handler.

Despite admitting the expletive-ridden phone calls, Dean was keen to ensure Sheriff Valerie Johnston didn’t get the wrong impression of him, insisting: “I’m a good man.”

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At around 11pm on February 17, he received a phone call from his daughter who advised police had seized a motorbike she had recently purchased as it was stolen.

“The accused was enraged by this and called 999 and shouted and swore towards the call handler.”

Dean made numerous threats, including “I’m going to cause World War 3”, “I’m going to set fire to your police stations” and “I’m going to murder people”.

The call was then terminated but, undeterred, Dean dialled 999 a second time and warned: “I’m going to waste your time all night long.”

Asked if he was calling about an emergency, Dean responded: “I don’t care that I’m blocking up the emergency services.”

He then continued to “shout, swear and threaten to kill police officers”, before the call was again terminated.

The call was traced to the hotel and officers arrived to arrest him.

Represented himself in court

Dean, whose address was given in court papers as Billing Garden Village, Northampton, pled guilty to repeatedly making non-emergency calls to 999 and swearing and making threats for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety.

Dean, who appeared representing himself without a solicitor, told the court: “First of all, I’m a good man.”

He went on: “To add to the fact that I’m a good man, I’ve been working extra long hours. I’ve had no time off during Covid.

“I’m working for the MoD and HMRC at the moment. I’m working for high-value and police, etc, with the stuff I carry worth millions on my truck. I’m very trusted.”

Dean went on to explain on the evening in question he had shared a bottle of wine and drank two Guinnesses and two “Scottish whiskies”, adding: “They were very strong”.

He said his daughter then phoned to tell him the motorbike was being seized.

“This is the bike that gets her to work as a school teacher, that’s why I was annoyed,” he said.

“I don’t normally drink that much. I got very angry. I was a complete idiot.

“I was trying to phone the police while I was drunk, with that level of drink, I’ll never understand why I did that.

“It took about five hours to get through and by that time I was livid. When somebody finally picked up the phone it all came out.”

Dean went on: “I’ve lost the money on the bike. The person who sold it to me stole it – £2,500.”

Sheriff Valerie Johnston fined Dean £190.

As he left the dock, Dean said: “Sorry for wasting your time, guys.”

