‘I’m a good man’: HGV driver threatened to murder cops and start World War 3

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘I’m a good man’: HGV driver threatened to murder cops and start World War 3

By Danny McKay
March 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
Wayne Dean getting out of court collage with speech clouds
Wayne Dean made various threats during the 999 calls.

A self-confessed “good man” dialled 999 and threatened to murder police and start World War 3 after learning cops had seized his daughter’s new motorbike.

HGV driver Wayne Dean had been boozing in the Premier Inn on Ellon Road when he learned police back home in Northampton had seized the bike which had turned out to be stolen.

The 52-year-old furiously dialled 999 to remonstrate with police and ended up unleashing a tirade of abuse at the unsuspecting call handler.

Despite admitting the expletive-ridden phone calls, Dean was keen to ensure Sheriff Valerie Johnston didn’t get the wrong impression of him, insisting: “I’m a good man.”

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At around 11pm on February 17, he received a phone call from his daughter who advised police had seized a motorbike she had recently purchased as it was stolen.

“The accused was enraged by this and called 999 and shouted and swore towards the call handler.”

Dean made numerous threats, including “I’m going to cause World War 3”, “I’m going to set fire to your police stations” and “I’m going to murder people”.

The call was then terminated but, undeterred, Dean dialled 999 a second time and warned: “I’m going to waste your time all night long.”

Asked if he was calling about an emergency, Dean responded: “I don’t care that I’m blocking up the emergency services.”

He then continued to “shout, swear and threaten to kill police officers”, before the call was again terminated.

The call was traced to the hotel and officers arrived to arrest him.

Represented himself in court

Dean, whose address was given in court papers as Billing Garden Village, Northampton, pled guilty to repeatedly making non-emergency calls to 999 and swearing and making threats for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety.

Dean, who appeared representing himself without a solicitor, told the court: “First of all, I’m a good man.”

He went on: “To add to the fact that I’m a good man, I’ve been working extra long hours. I’ve had no time off during Covid.

“I’m working for the MoD and HMRC at the moment. I’m working for high-value and police, etc, with the stuff I carry worth millions on my truck. I’m very trusted.”

Dean went on to explain on the evening in question he had shared a bottle of wine and drank two Guinnesses and two “Scottish whiskies”, adding: “They were very strong”.

He said his daughter then phoned to tell him the motorbike was being seized.

“This is the bike that gets her to work as a school teacher, that’s why I was annoyed,” he said.

“I don’t normally drink that much. I got very angry. I was a complete idiot.

“I was trying to phone the police while I was drunk, with that level of drink, I’ll never understand why I did that.

“It took about five hours to get through and by that time I was livid. When somebody finally picked up the phone it all came out.”

Dean went on: “I’ve lost the money on the bike. The person who sold it to me stole it – £2,500.”

Sheriff Valerie Johnston fined Dean £190.

As he left the dock, Dean said: “Sorry for wasting your time, guys.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]