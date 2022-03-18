Drunk woman who hurled racist abuse at taxi driver ordered to pay him compensation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Drunk woman who hurled racist abuse at taxi driver ordered to pay him compensation

By Kathryn Wylie
March 18, 2022, 11:45 am
Jesicca Crawford appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Jesicca Crawford appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.

An Alness woman who drunkenly assaulted and hurled racist abuse at a taxi driver has been ordered to pay him compensation.

Jessica Crawford had been on a night out in Inverness when she fell out with her intoxicated friend as they climbed into the back of a taxi on December 22 last year.

When the driver tried to talk to the arguing pair Crawford, 31, told him to “shut up” before using the N-word towards him.

Then, when he threw her out of his cab she launched herself at the man, swinging her arms and striking his face.

Now she must pay him compensation for that “shocking behaviour” after being sentenced, following the production of background reports, at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Hit the cabbie in the face

The court previously heard how Crawford asked for her and her pal to be taken to Conon but then there was a row between the pair.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke said the driver asked them to leave his cab but she refused and shouted racial abuse at him, including using the “N-word”.

She then struck the driver in the face.

“She was pushed away and police were called,” the fiscal added. “Crawford was traced to Bar One nearby heavily intoxicated and arrested.”

Crawford, of Burnside Place, Alness, admitted acting in a racially aggravated manner and assaulting the cabbie by striking him on the face.

‘She is not a racist’

Defence solicitor advocate Neil Wilson said: “She has difficulty coming to terms with the charges due to shame and embarrassment.

“She insists to me that she is not a racist. Going out is a rare occasion for her and she has to accept responsibility for the state she got herself into.

“It is out of character for her. She is now focused on staying out of trouble.”

Sheriff Robert Frazer accepted she had “shown a considerable amount of contrition”.

“But your behaviour on that night was nothing short of disgraceful,” he added.

She was fined £320 and ordered to pay her victim £100 in compensation.

