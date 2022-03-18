Attempted murder of stranger outside Aberdeen high-rise was caught on video

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen man was caught on mobile phone footage trying to kill a stranger.

Aaron McAllister, 30, punched, kicked and stabbed the man twice outside the victim’s home in Marischal Court in the city centre.

The 42-year-old had been returning from buying food with his friends on January 30 last year when McAllister confronted him.

The men started arguing before a fight broke out in the car park.

Today, prosecutor Leigh Lawrie told the High Court in Glasgow that McAllister then pulled out a knife.

She went on: “McAllister struck him on the abdomen. Mr Mitchell cried out in pain and fell to the ground.

“McAllister called him ‘a wee c***’. He then struck him again this time on the left side of the abdomen.

“There were eight seconds between the blows.”

Residents started filming incident

Residents became aware of a commotion outside. One recorded the incident on a mobile phone.

This was played at the hearing today.

The attacker was captured knifing Mr Mitchell then standing with arms outstretched and yelling at the stricken victim: “I am Aaron McAllister”.

Mr Mitchell ended up in hospital suffering from two stab wounds.

McAllister was identified from the footage and handed himself into police the next day.

He pled guilty to an attempted murder charge today.

McAllister is currently being treated at the State Hospital in Carstairs.

He was previously diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Lord Richardson imposed an interim compulsion order for McAllister to remain at Carstairs for treatment.

The case was adjourned until June.

