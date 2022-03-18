Attempted murder of stranger outside Aberdeen high-rise was caught on video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Attempted murder of stranger outside Aberdeen high-rise was caught on video

By Grant McCabe
March 18, 2022, 11:26 am Updated: March 18, 2022, 11:41 am
The attempted murder took place outside Marischal Court in Aberdeen
An Aberdeen man was caught on mobile phone footage trying to kill a stranger.

Aaron McAllister, 30, punched, kicked and stabbed the man twice outside the victim’s home in Marischal Court in the city centre.

The 42-year-old had been returning from buying food with his friends on January 30 last year when McAllister confronted him.

The men started arguing before a fight broke out in the car park.

Today, prosecutor Leigh Lawrie told the High Court in Glasgow that McAllister then pulled out a knife.

She went on: “McAllister struck him on the abdomen. Mr Mitchell cried out in pain and fell to the ground.

“McAllister called him ‘a wee c***’. He then struck him again this time on the left side of the abdomen.

“There were eight seconds between the blows.”

Residents started filming incident

Residents became aware of a commotion outside. One recorded the incident on a mobile phone.

This was played at the hearing today.

The attacker was captured knifing Mr Mitchell then standing with arms outstretched and yelling at the stricken victim: “I am Aaron McAllister”.

Mr Mitchell ended up in hospital suffering from two stab wounds.

McAllister was identified from the footage and handed himself into police the next day.

He pled guilty to an attempted murder charge today.

McAllister is currently being treated at the State Hospital in Carstairs.

He was previously diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Lord Richardson imposed an interim compulsion order for McAllister to remain at Carstairs for treatment.

The case was adjourned until June.

