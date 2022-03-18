Three men in dock in connection with cooking oil thefts from businesses

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three Tayside men have appeared in the dock in connection with a string of alleged thefts of used cooking oil across the north-east.

Vasil Miktov, 32, Georgi Stanchev, 52, and Vasil Stanchev, 21, all from Arbroath, are each accused of three theft charges and two of being in or on a building with intent to commit theft.

They appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday over the thefts which are alleged to have taken in the north-east and Tayside between March 10 and March 16.

All three men made no plea at the hearing and were committed for further examination.

They were all granted bail.

Eateries targeted in Aberdeenshire

The arrests came after the Press and Journal reported that five hotels and restaurants in Aberdeenshire have been targeted in recent weeks.

Although used cooking oil is a waste product, it can be valuable to businesses.

Hospitality firms receive quantities of fresh cooking oil in exchange for used oil, which companies then take away to process into bio-fuel.

Criminals are cashing in on the lucrative practice as they take advantage of diesel prices continuing to rocket.

