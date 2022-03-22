Restrictions placed on Fort Augustus paedophile to keep children safe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Restrictions placed on Fort Augustus paedophile to keep children safe

By David Love
March 22, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 22, 2022, 6:37 pm
George Henderson communicated with paedophile hunters pretending to be girls ager 12-14.
A Fort Augustus man who was snared by paedophile hunters posing as young girls has had a string of restrictions placed on him to prevent him from being a danger to children.

George Henderson, 63, appeared for sentence at Inverness Sheriff Court after admitting sexually communicating and sending indecent images to who he thought were young teenage girls in Scotland and England.

Henderson, of Abertarff Place, in the Loch Ness village, admitted three offences, involving the explicit messages and photographs he sent to three women posing as 13 and 14-year-old girls.

Sheriff Sara Matheson decided against jailing Henderson but ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid community work.

He was placed under two years of social work supervision as well as on the sex offender’s register for the same period.

In addition, the sheriff instructed him to provide details of all internet enabled devices he owns, or may own, to social workers or police and allow any history to be checked and not deleted.

‘Disgusting’ offences

He was also banned from being in contact with children under the age of 16 unless it was unavoidable.

She told Henderson: “These are serious offences which all right-thinking people in society will feel are disgusting.”

The court heard that the offences took place between January 9 2021 and March 8 2021.

Henderson used Facebook Messenger to open dialogue with two decoys from the Kilmarnock-based Forbidden Scotland group and one from Derby-based STOP.

Both organisations submitted their dossier on Henderson to the police, who obtained a search warrant for his house and executed it on April 12 2021.

Officers took possession of his mobile phone, which contained the evidence.

Fiscal depute David Morton told the court that Henderson would make comments about the “girls'” body parts, including genitalia, kissing and sexual activity.

He also sent several images of naked women and male genitalia to the decoys.

However, Henderson made little attempt to hide his tracks or his age.

Sheriff Matheson was told he used a profile in his own name and indicated to at least one girl he was 60 years of age.

“When arrested, he told officers: ‘I know there are young girls on my computer.’ ” Mr Morton added.

He went on to say that Henderson confessed to his wife that he was “talking to young girls online.”

Defence solicitor Duncan Henderson said: “He accepts these are significant offences but fortunately no serious harm has been done.”

