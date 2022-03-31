Police accelerate efforts to save young lives in north-east with new drivers road safety awareness scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News Crime & Courts

Police accelerate efforts to save young lives in north-east with new drivers road safety awareness scheme

By Bryan Rutherford
March 31, 2022, 3:12 pm Updated: March 31, 2022, 4:39 pm
Around two dozen 6th year students at Meldrum Academy were the first to experience the New Driver Early Intervention Scheme.

Real-life video footage of a fatal car crash is being used in a new “hard-hitting” road safety awareness scheme, which launched in the north-east today.

Around two dozen 6th year students at Meldrum Academy were the first to experience the New Driver Early Intervention Scheme on Thursday.

It focuses on young people on the cusp of becoming drivers or those who’ve recently passed their driving test.

The new scheme, which was developed in Ayrshire five years ago, replaces the Safe Drive Stay Alive campaign, that has been on hold during the coronavirus pandemic.

Inspector Lorraine Mackie told the Press and Journal: “We’ve got real video footage of a fatal collision in Ayrshire, which happened back in 2014.

Meldrum Academy, Oldmeldrum.

“It shows three young drivers getting into their cars travelling in convoy to a car meet,” the senior road policing officer said.

Footage filmed from the third vehicle at the back captures the moment of the crash and the events leading up to the tragedy.

Insp Mackie added: “We show the video up until the crash, and we show it again and discuss all the different hazards and aspects of the driving.

“The next video is a clip from the sister of one of the passengers who died at the scene and she talks about how it’s affected her family.”

Addressing a gap in learning

Police Scotland said it’s trying to “address a gap in the learning journey of new drivers” who they’re warning about the dangers of careless and inappropriate driving.

The latest scheme targets drivers between the ages of 17 and 25 who are statistically more likely to be involved in a collision.

Insp Mackie commented: “Around about a quarter of our crashes are in that age group. So, it’s definitely an area that we need to put some focus on”.

Asked how much of the graphic accident scene is shown to the video’s viewers, she replied: “They don’t see the crash. The video pauses, and then you see the crash scene.”

Seeing the trauma

“You do see the cars in a crashed position but you don’t see any bodies. You see the actual trauma of what’s happened but you don’t see the gore,” the Insp explained.

More sessions are set to take place across the north-east in the near future.

Police are working closely with local driving instructors, schools, colleges, universities and local businesses to encourage people to attend.

The scheme is a partnership between Road Safety North East Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Scottish Ambulance Service and Motor Schools Association of Great Britain.

Young drivers are most vulnerable

Rab Dickson, director at NESTRANS (Regional Transport Partnership for the North East of Scotland) and chairman of Road Safety North East Scotland, said: “Between 2016 and 2020 around 20% of all car drivers involved in north-east road traffic collisions were young drivers, with the peak occurring among those aged between 18 and 23”.

Craig Shand, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service station commander for prevention and protection, added: “This new scheme will greatly benefit all road users in the area.

“We look forward to delivering the road safety message to as many people as possible.”

Focusing on young people

The new approach to raising awareness of safer driving differs from the large-scale gatherings of school students previously held in the north-east for the annual Safe Drive Stay Alive events.

“Doing it in smaller groups gives more of an opportunity for a proper discussion around road safety, and hazards on the road and speed,” Insp Mackie explained.

For further information on the scheme or to request a session at your organisation or in your community, email: NewDriverSchemeNorthEast@scotland.police.uk

