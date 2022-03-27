Legal fight over £290,000 award to son of diver who drowned at north shipwreck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Legal fight over £290,000 award to son of diver who drowned at north shipwreck

By Dave Finlay
March 27, 2022, 6:00 am
Lex Warner with his wife Debbie and son.
Lex Warner with his wife Debbie and son.

Appeal judges at Scotland’s highest civil court have reserved their decision in a legal challenge brought against a decision to award £290,000 to a boy following the death of his diver dad.

Lex Warner, 50, suffered a fall on a dive support boat, MV Jean Elaine, and later died in August 2012 after taking part in a “deep water” technical dive from the vessel to a wreck off Cape Wrath in the north of Scotland.

His widow, Debbie Warner, of Sutton Coldfield, near Birmingham, brought a court action for damages against Orkney-based Scapa Flow Charters on behalf of her son Vincent, who was nine months old at the time of his father’s death.

Liability in the action was contested but last year a judge at the Court of Session in Edinburgh ruled in favour of the family and awarded agreed damages of £290,000.

The case centred on how Mr Warner fell on board the MV Jean Elaine whilst walking in fins and sustained an abdominal injury. The diver later got into trouble when in the water.

A map detailing the death of diver Lex Warner.

Lord Sandison said that a system should have been in place to avoid or minimise the practice of technical divers walking on deck on the vessel while wearing fins.

The judge said: “Had such a system for the promotion of safer fin practices been in place, the likelihood is that it would have  performed its intended function of eradicating or minimising the risk of falling and that Mr Warner would not have fallen at all, or if he did, he would not sustained a serious injury such as he in fact sustained.”

But lawyers acting on behalf of the charter operation contested Lord Sandison’s ruling and a one-day hearing took place before Scotland’s most senior judge, the Lord President Lord Carloway, sitting with Lord Woolman and Lord Pentland.

The judges will give their decision at a later date, yet to be fixed.

