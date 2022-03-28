Repeat drink-driver banned after mounting kerb while more than five times limit in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Repeat drink-driver banned after mounting kerb while more than five times limit in Aberdeen

By Danny McKay
March 28, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A furniture repairman was caught driving while more than five times the legal alcohol limit at 3am in Aberdeen.

Repeat drink-driver Petre Fintoiu was spotted by cops in the early hours driving on Mounthooly Way and King’s Crescent and “fully” mounting the kerb.

And when officers stopped him they found the 37-year-old more than five times the legal booze limit.

The court heard Fintoiu had been drinking after receiving some upsetting news, but could not explain why he then got behind the wheel of the car.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened shortly after 3am on November 1 2021.

Accused branded incident ‘stupid mistake’

She said: “Police observed the accused’s vehicle being driven in a manner which caused them to have concerns. It had fully mounted a kerb.

“The vehicle was stopped and the accused found to be the driver and sole occupant.”

Officers detected a “strong smell of alcohol” from within the vehicle and Fintoiu was taken to Kittybrewster station where his breath test gave a reading well in excess of the alcohol limit.

‘It’s a very high reading’

Fintoiu, of University Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving with 117 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Michael Burnett said: “He had been informed by a former partner that, unbeknown to him, she had suffered a miscarriage at an earlier point. He became upset and began drinking.

“He can’t explain to me fully why he then got behind the wheel, describing it as a ‘stupid mistake’.

“He co-operated fully with police at the time and pled guilty at an early stage.

“It has to be accepted it’s a very high reading.”

Sheriff Ian Duguid told Fintoiu: “It’s still not clear to me why you were driving at 3am, but the more important feature is that you were driving when the level of alcohol in your body was five times the legal limit.

“The consequence of that is that the penalties have to be higher than normal because that is a significant aggravating factor, similarly, the fact you have committed a similar offence before.”

Sheriff Duguid fined him £520 and banned him from driving for three-and-a-half years.

