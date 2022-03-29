Kiltarlity man blew £12,000 of his grandparents’ money to fund gambling addiction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kiltarlity man blew £12,000 of his grandparents’ money to fund gambling addiction

By David Love
March 29, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 29, 2022, 11:53 am
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Inverness Sheriff Court.

A Kiltarlity man has been handed unpaid work after blowing £12,000 of his elderly grandparents’ money to fund a gambling addiction.

Andrew MacLean, 26, squandered the fraudulently obtained money on gambling websites and also used it to pay his council tax and purchase other goods.

But MacLean, of Allaburn Place, Kiltarlity, who Inverness Sheriff Court heard was “heartbroken” over his actions, avoided a custodial sentence and was instead given unpaid work.

Sheriff Margaret Neilson had previously deferred sentence on MacLean for a background report to see “if there is an alternative to a custodial sentence”.

But when he appeared back at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing, the sheriff decided against jailing him after reading the report and hearing from defence solicitor Natalie Paterson.

The lawyer told the court that all the money had been repaid. She added that her client is “heartbroken when he thinks about what he has done”.

Sheriff Neilson ordered MacLean to carry out 225 hours of unpaid community work as a punishment, telling him: “I don’t want to see you back before the court again. I suspect we won’t.”

‘Grandparents were unaware of who made the transactions’

At a previous hearing, the court was told the elderly couple were shocked when they discovered their bank account and credit cards were being used on gambling websites.

When police investigated, they discovered that it was their grandson who was responsible.

MacLean admitted fraudulently obtaining £12,000 from his grandparents, who are both in their 70s, between May 11, 2017 and November 27, 2019.

Fiscal depute David Morton told the court that MacLean had a gambling addiction and associated debts.

“His grandparents were unaware of who made the transactions when the report was made to the police,” Mr Morton said.

He added that apart from the gambling websites, MacLean used their funds to pay council tax, write cheques to himself and pay for goods.

“He has since repaid all the money,” Mr Morton went on.

