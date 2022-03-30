Elgin man stashed drugs worth nearly £5,000 at mum’s and auntie’s homes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Elgin man was caught with cocaine and cannabis worth almost £5,000 stashed at his mum’s and auntie’s homes.

Jake Bremner, 21, was caught after police received intelligence about drug dealing at the properties in Springfield and Hazel Court.

Search warrants were executed on January 23 2021, with officers recovering cocaine worth £4,500, herbal cannabis with a value of £445, and £1,890 in cash, as well as other drug paraphernalia.

Bremner, of Springfield, Elgin, admitted being concerned in the supply of the drugs when he appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Margaret Neilson deferred sentence for reports.