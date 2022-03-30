Elgin man stashed drugs worth nearly £5,000 at mum’s and auntie’s homes By David Love March 30, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 30, 2022, 11:34 am Stock image of cocaine. Photo: Shutterstock [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An Elgin man was caught with cocaine and cannabis worth almost £5,000 stashed at his mum’s and auntie’s homes. Jake Bremner, 21, was caught after police received intelligence about drug dealing at the properties in Springfield and Hazel Court. Search warrants were executed on January 23 2021, with officers recovering cocaine worth £4,500, herbal cannabis with a value of £445, and £1,890 in cash, as well as other drug paraphernalia. Bremner, of Springfield, Elgin, admitted being concerned in the supply of the drugs when he appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Sheriff Margaret Neilson deferred sentence for reports. More from our crime and courts team Get the latest crime and court stories delivered straight to your inbox January 12, 2022 Man jailed for spitting at police after drinking too much at dad’s funeral in Inverness March 30, 2022 Peterhead man breached bail condition inside 12 hours – and was found hiding under a blanket March 30, 2022 Drug driver caught with blue mouth and tongue after popping mystery pill in Halfords car park March 30, 2022 Elgin man stashed drugs worth nearly £5,000 at mum’s and auntie’s homes March 30, 2022 Benefit fraudster claimed more than £8,000 while lying about living with partner for more than a year March 29, 2022 Inverness porn addict caught with rape and child abuse images March 29, 2022 Pensioner who hit boy with Land Rover at Aberdeenshire school crossing avoids roads ban March 29, 2022 Kiltarlity man blew £12,000 of his grandparents’ money to fund gambling addiction March 29, 2022 Aspiring Tain greenkeeper broke man’s nose over offensive comment after funeral March 29, 2022 Love-drunk man caught driving one mile home from girlfriend’s house while four times the alcohol limit March 29, 2022 New Year revellers who broke into Co-op to steal gin escape punishment March 29, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close