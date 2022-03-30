Elgin man stashed drugs worth nearly £5,000 at mum’s and auntie’s homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Elgin man stashed drugs worth nearly £5,000 at mum’s and auntie’s homes

By David Love
March 30, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 30, 2022, 11:34 am
Stock image of cocaine. Photo: Shutterstock
An Elgin man was caught with cocaine and cannabis worth almost £5,000 stashed at his mum’s and auntie’s homes.

Jake Bremner, 21, was caught after police received intelligence about drug dealing at the properties in Springfield and Hazel Court.

Search warrants were executed on January 23 2021, with officers recovering cocaine worth £4,500, herbal cannabis with a value of £445, and £1,890 in cash, as well as other drug paraphernalia.

Bremner, of Springfield, Elgin, admitted being concerned in the supply of the drugs when he appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Margaret Neilson deferred sentence for reports.

