Noisy Aberdeen neighbour threatened to ‘put blade in someone’s face’ during garden rampage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Noisy Aberdeen neighbour threatened to ‘put blade in someone’s face’ during garden rampage

By Kathryn Wylie
April 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 1, 2022, 11:50 am
Owen Bonner appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Owen Bonner appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A noisy neighbour alarmed those living near him when he stormed into a garden at nearly 5am threatening to “put a blade in someone’s face”.

Owen Masson, known as Bonner, was heard trashing and kicking wheelie bins, slamming doors and shouting threats from his Aberdeen garden in the very early hours of the morning during the first coronavirus lockdown.

After one neighbour heard him shout he was going to “put a blade in someone’s face” she called the police to his Deevale Gardens home.

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that police found him in the garden at 4.40am on May 23, 2020.

‘Kicking bins and banging gates’

“One witness was within her home and she looked out of her window when she heard a man shouting and swearing in the street,” he said.

“She saw the man coming in and out of Deevale Gardens kicking bins, banging gates and doors and shouting that he was going to put a blade in someone’s face.”

She called the police who took him to Kittybrewster station to be cautioned and charged.

Bonner was not long out of prison at the time of the incident.

Handed community order

Bonner, of Deevale Gardens, Aberdeen, admitted one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison handed him a supervision order for one year and gave him 60 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen and the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.  

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]