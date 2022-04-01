Noisy Aberdeen neighbour threatened to ‘put blade in someone’s face’ during garden rampage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A noisy neighbour alarmed those living near him when he stormed into a garden at nearly 5am threatening to “put a blade in someone’s face”.

Owen Masson, known as Bonner, was heard trashing and kicking wheelie bins, slamming doors and shouting threats from his Aberdeen garden in the very early hours of the morning during the first coronavirus lockdown.

After one neighbour heard him shout he was going to “put a blade in someone’s face” she called the police to his Deevale Gardens home.

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that police found him in the garden at 4.40am on May 23, 2020.

‘Kicking bins and banging gates’

“One witness was within her home and she looked out of her window when she heard a man shouting and swearing in the street,” he said.

“She saw the man coming in and out of Deevale Gardens kicking bins, banging gates and doors and shouting that he was going to put a blade in someone’s face.”

She called the police who took him to Kittybrewster station to be cautioned and charged.

Bonner was not long out of prison at the time of the incident.

Handed community order

Bonner, of Deevale Gardens, Aberdeen, admitted one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison handed him a supervision order for one year and gave him 60 hours of unpaid work.

