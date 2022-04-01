Kyle of Lochalsh woman handed unpaid work after bad blood culminates in doorstep attack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A history of bad blood reached boiling point when a Kyle of Lochalsh woman made a late-night visit and punched another woman several times.

Now 35-year-old Catherine Joyce, of Railway Terrace, is taking anger management counselling, Inverness Sheriff Court heard.

Joyce appeared for sentence before Sheriff Gary Aitken after a background report had been called for following her guilty plea to assault to injury.

The court was told that it was 12.30am on May 29, 2020, when Joyce went round to the woman’s house nearby.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair said she banged on the window and shouted at her victim to come out.

‘She has been attending anger management courses’

When she did, Joyce punched her in the face, causing her to fall to the ground.

“She continued to punch her at least four times, then returned to her car and drove away.” Mrs Gair added.

The victim suffered a concussion and a swollen left eye.

Defence solicitor Roger Webb said there had been conflict between the pair for some time.

“She has been attending anger management courses,” Mr Webb went on.

Joyce was placed under social work supervision for 18 months and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid community work.