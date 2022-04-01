Kyle of Lochalsh woman handed unpaid work after bad blood culminates in doorstep attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kyle of Lochalsh woman handed unpaid work after bad blood culminates in doorstep attack

By David Love
April 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 1, 2022, 11:50 am
Inverness Sheriff Court.
A history of bad blood reached boiling point when a Kyle of Lochalsh woman made a late-night visit and punched another woman several times.

Now 35-year-old Catherine Joyce, of Railway Terrace, is taking anger management counselling, Inverness Sheriff Court heard.

Joyce appeared for sentence before Sheriff Gary Aitken after a background report had been called for following her guilty plea to assault to injury.

The court was told that it was 12.30am on May 29, 2020, when Joyce went round to the woman’s house nearby.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair said she banged on the window and shouted at her victim to come out.

‘She has been attending anger management courses’

When she did, Joyce punched her in the face, causing her to fall to the ground.

“She continued to punch her at least four times, then returned to her car and drove away.” Mrs Gair added.

The victim suffered a concussion and a swollen left eye.

Defence solicitor Roger Webb said there had been conflict between the pair for some time.

“She has been attending anger management courses,” Mr Webb went on.

Joyce was placed under social work supervision for 18 months and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid community work.

