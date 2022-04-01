Drug trafficker fled to Spain after £75,000 of heroin recovered in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Drug trafficker fled to Spain after £75,000 of heroin recovered in Aberdeenshire

By Dave Finlay
April 1, 2022, 1:28 pm
Aaron Morrison knife attack
The High Court in Edinburgh.

A drug trafficker who fled abroad before a court appearance has been jailed for three years after he was brought back from Spain to face justice.

James Metcalf was placed under police surveillance in 2015 before officers deployed a sniffer dog to search woodland near the A90 road in Aberdeenshire.

A haul of heroin worth more than £75,000 on the streets was recovered and drugs tick lists and scales were also found at an address linked to Melcalf in Bon Accord Street, in Aberdeen.

Melcalf was detained but subsequently bailed after appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. He failed to appear for a subsequent hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh in March 2017.

‘You were well aware of what you were doing’

A judge at the High Court in Edinburgh was told that the Englishman had bought a one-way ticket for Spain.

He was later traced in Spain and arrested in October last year and sent to Malaga prison before being extradited to the UK.

Metcalf, 41, a prisoner, admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug in October 2015 and failing to appear for the later court diet.

Accused and family received ‘significant threats’

Lord Tyre told him: “Clearly you were a participant in a major supply operation and you were well aware of what you were doing.”

The judge said he would have faced a total sentence of four-and-a-half years for the offences, but it would be reduced following his earlier guilty pleas.

Defence counsel Gareth Jones said Metcalf had run up “a significant debt” to criminals much higher up the drugs supply chain.

The defence counsel said that both Metcalf and members of his family started to receive “significant threats” over the outstanding money owed.

He said it was against that background that he became involved in the drugs that were later recovered.

“He understands, given the quantity and classification of the drugs, that he will receive a custodial sentence,” said Mr Jones.

