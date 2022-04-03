Former squaddie headbutted cop after being found lying in Aberdeen flowerbed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A boozy former soldier who was found lying in a flowerbed by police later headbutted an officer as he was being arrested.

Aaron Barry, 32, was so drunk after a night out that his partner refused to let him in the house, so he lay down in the garden.

But when cops quizzed Barry and attempted to arrest him he assaulted them on three separate occasions – catching one constable with a headbutt.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that Barry also attempted to flee the scene before being apprehended.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of assaulting police officers.

Accused fled down street from cops

Fiscal depute Jen Pritchard told the court that on January 13 this year police were on mobile patrol due to reports of an intoxicated male in the Coutesswells area when they found Barry “laying in a flower bed”.

When officers spoke to him he told them it was his address.

Ms Pritchard said: “Whilst taking details from the accused his partner came to the front door of the property and said she was not letting him into the house due to his level of intoxication.”

As police were speaking with his partner, Barry then ran off down the street and was apprehended after a short pursuit by officers.

“He started to become aggressive towards the police and as a result was handcuffed.

“As he was being escorted to a marked police vehicle by two officers he preceded to headbutt one officer, connecting with his face.”

After being arrested on suspicion of police assault, Barry then proceeded to kick out at two other officers.

No officers were seriously injured.

Army veteran has ‘serious issues’

Defence agent John McLeod described Barry as “an army veteran with serious issues” and called for social work reports to be undertaken into his client’s background.

Sheriff Shelagh McCall deferred the sentence on Barry, of Burnett Gardens, Aberdeen, until next month in order for a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.

