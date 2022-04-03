Former squaddie headbutted cop after being found lying in Aberdeen flowerbed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Former squaddie headbutted cop after being found lying in Aberdeen flowerbed

By David McPhee
April 3, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aaron Barry assaulted cops when they found him lying in a flower bed.
Aaron Barry assaulted cops when they found him lying in a flower bed.

A boozy former soldier who was found lying in a flowerbed by police later headbutted an officer as he was being arrested.

Aaron Barry, 32, was so drunk after a night out that his partner refused to let him in the house, so he lay down in the garden.

But when cops quizzed Barry and attempted to arrest him he assaulted them on three separate occasions – catching one constable with a headbutt.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that Barry also attempted to flee the scene before being apprehended.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of assaulting police officers.

Aaron Barry assaulted cops when they found him in a flower bed.

Accused fled down street from cops

Fiscal depute Jen Pritchard told the court that on January 13 this year police were on mobile patrol due to reports of an intoxicated male in the Coutesswells area when they found Barry “laying in a flower bed”.

When officers spoke to him he told them it was his address.

Ms Pritchard said: “Whilst taking details from the accused his partner came to the front door of the property and said she was not letting him into the house due to his level of intoxication.”

As police were speaking with his partner, Barry then ran off down the street and was apprehended after a short pursuit by officers.

“He started to become aggressive towards the police and as a result was handcuffed.

“As he was being escorted to a marked police vehicle by two officers he preceded to headbutt one officer, connecting with his face.”

After being arrested on suspicion of police assault, Barry then proceeded to kick out at two other officers.

No officers were seriously injured.

Army veteran has ‘serious issues’

Defence agent John McLeod described Barry as “an army veteran with serious issues” and called for social work reports to be undertaken into his client’s background.

Sheriff Shelagh McCall deferred the sentence on Barry, of Burnett Gardens, Aberdeen, until next month in order for a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen and the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE. 

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]