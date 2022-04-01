Trio in dock after discovery of heroin and cocaine worth almost £6,000 in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men and a woman have appeared in the dock charged in connection with a near-£6,000 drug haul discovered after a targeted police raid.

Dwayne Harmitt, 29, Samuel Lowton, 27, and Kerry Mackie, 41, have been charged with being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

It comes after police executed a warrant to raid a home in the Bedford Road area of Aberdeen on Thursday, March 31.

A quantity of crack cocaine and heroin was seized with a street value of around £5,900.

Trio being held behind bars

Lowton and Mackie, who gave addresses in Aberdeen, and Harmitt, of no fixed abode, made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

All three were committed for further examination on Friday and remanded in custody.

Taking drugs from street ‘a priority’

The drugs bust formed part of Police Scotland’s crackdown on county lines drug dealing, which involves cross-border criminals linking up to traffic drugs.

Detective Constable Karen Maxwell said: “We have taken drugs off the street during this operation and have arrested three individuals.

“Taking drugs off the street is a priority for Police Scotland and we will ensure Aberdeen remains a hostile environment for anyone looking to engage in criminality.

“Anybody with any information or concerns about drugs within their community should contact police via 101 where we can then investigate.”

