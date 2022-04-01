Trio in dock after discovery of heroin and cocaine worth almost £6,000 in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Trio in dock after discovery of heroin and cocaine worth almost £6,000 in Aberdeen

By Kathryn Wylie
April 1, 2022, 5:37 pm
The trio appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Two men and a woman have appeared in the dock charged in connection with a near-£6,000 drug haul discovered after a targeted police raid.

Dwayne Harmitt, 29, Samuel Lowton, 27, and Kerry Mackie, 41, have been charged with being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

It comes after police executed a warrant to raid a home in the Bedford Road area of Aberdeen on Thursday, March 31.

A quantity of crack cocaine and heroin was seized with a street value of around £5,900.

Trio being held behind bars

Lowton and Mackie, who gave addresses in Aberdeen, and Harmitt, of no fixed abode, made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

All three were committed for further examination on Friday and remanded in custody.

Taking drugs from street ‘a priority’

The drugs bust formed part of Police Scotland’s crackdown on county lines drug dealing, which involves cross-border criminals linking up to traffic drugs.

Detective Constable Karen Maxwell said: “We have taken drugs off the street during this operation and have arrested three individuals.

Bedford Road in Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media

“Taking drugs off the street is a priority for Police Scotland and we will ensure Aberdeen remains a hostile environment for anyone looking to engage in criminality.

“Anybody with any information or concerns about drugs within their community should contact police via 101 where we can then investigate.”

