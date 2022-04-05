Security guard flung guitar through window after girlfriend locked him out at 3am

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A security guard hurled a guitar through his living room window after his then-girlfriend locked him out during a drunken argument.

Jamie Edon and his partner had been enjoying a bar and nightclub crawl around Peterhead before things turned nasty on their return home to Mintlaw.

The 30-year-old security guard trashed their property in Thistle Gardens after being told to sleep on the sofa, Peterhead Sheriff Court heard.

After damaging a bedside cabinet, kicking a hole in the wall and flinging a lamp down the stairs his partner had had enough and ordered him to get out.

And when he refused she took his guitar from the bedroom and flung it out the front door.

Told to go sleep on sofa

Still uttering expletives, he went outside to fetch it – giving his partner the chance to lock him out.

Moments later, however, she heard a loud crash and went downstairs to find the guitar lying amongst the shattered remains of her living room window.

Fiscal depute Jen Pritchard said the pair had been in a relationship for just over a year and lived together with the woman’s daughter.

The court heard the pair had been drinking at a mutual friend’s house before taking part in a pub and nightclub crawl around Peterhead on Saturday March 19 this year.

“In the early hours of Sunday morning outside one of the nightclubs he became upset and stated that he wanted to return home,” she said.

“After a short conversation they went their separate ways and she believed he had returned home.

“She got home around 2.20am and found the accused was not yet home. He returned a short time later when she was in bed. She asked him to go sleep on the sofa.”

Hurtled own guitar through window

Edon then hurled expletives at her before punching and kicking furniture and walls.

That’s when his then partner picked up his guitar and threw it outside.

“He went out to retrieve it and she locked the door behind him,” the fiscal added.

“She then heard a loud banging and crashing sound and went downstairs to see the guitar was now lying on the living room floor surrounded by broken glass.”

When police officers arrived they found Edon in the garden and he told them “I did it. I threw it and smashed the glass because I couldn’t get in.”

‘I can’t remember what happened’

Edon admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defending himself in court, he said he didn’t remember much.

“I think I just had far too much to drink,” he told the court. “I can’t remember. I remember being in Viva’s nightclub but after that, I can’t remember.

“I have never done anything like that in my life. I am not in any way condoning it, I accept what I did.”

Eden said he was struggling with his mental health at the time and has since visited the doctor. He said he accepts that the relationship is now over.

Sherriff Annella Cowan ordered Edon, now of Peterhead, to be of good behaviour for two months and deferred sentencing until June.

