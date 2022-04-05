Pensioner threatened to strangle partner with dog lead after two-day argument over pet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Pensioner threatened to strangle partner with dog lead after two-day argument over pet

By Kathryn Wylie
April 5, 2022, 11:45 am
John Haigh appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
A Peterhead pensioner threatened to strangle his partner with a dog lead after a two-day argument over their pet pooch boiled over into a physical attack.

John Haigh left his partner of more than 20 years scared and alarmed after he told her: “See this dog lead, I am going to strangle you”.

Peterhead Sheriff Court heard how the woman had kicked Haigh out of their home in Cordiner Court overnight on March 21 after they had argued all day over their pet dog.

When the 65-year-old returned the following morning the arguing continued until around 3pm when he physically attacked her before making the dog lead threat.

Fiscal depute Jen Pritchard said: “The woman described feeling scared and telling the accused this as he had never threatened anything like this before.

When police arrived Haigh told them: “She kept calling me an a******* I said I would kill her if she called me it again.”

Haigh, representing himself in the dock, pled guilty to one charge of threatening and abusive behaviour and another of domestic assault.

‘I’ve been staying in a basement since’

He told the court: ” I am sorry it’s happened. I have been staying in a basement since.

“I wish it had never happened. Alcohol played a part.”

He told Sheriff Annella Cowan that he accepts his partner “doesn’t want him back” and confirmed she has kept the dog.

The sheriff ordered Haigh, of Cordiner Place, Peterhead, to be of good behaviour for four months and deferred sentencing until August.

“Behave yourself,” she warned him.

