Pensioner threatened to strangle partner with dog lead after two-day argument over pet

A Peterhead pensioner threatened to strangle his partner with a dog lead after a two-day argument over their pet pooch boiled over into a physical attack.

John Haigh left his partner of more than 20 years scared and alarmed after he told her: “See this dog lead, I am going to strangle you”.

Peterhead Sheriff Court heard how the woman had kicked Haigh out of their home in Cordiner Court overnight on March 21 after they had argued all day over their pet dog.

When the 65-year-old returned the following morning the arguing continued until around 3pm when he physically attacked her before making the dog lead threat.

Fiscal depute Jen Pritchard said: “The woman described feeling scared and telling the accused this as he had never threatened anything like this before.

When police arrived Haigh told them: “She kept calling me an a******* I said I would kill her if she called me it again.”

Haigh, representing himself in the dock, pled guilty to one charge of threatening and abusive behaviour and another of domestic assault.

‘I’ve been staying in a basement since’

He told the court: ” I am sorry it’s happened. I have been staying in a basement since.

“I wish it had never happened. Alcohol played a part.”

He told Sheriff Annella Cowan that he accepts his partner “doesn’t want him back” and confirmed she has kept the dog.

The sheriff ordered Haigh, of Cordiner Place, Peterhead, to be of good behaviour for four months and deferred sentencing until August.

“Behave yourself,” she warned him.

