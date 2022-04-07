Erratic Black Isle driver was ‘unfit through drink or drugs’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Erratic Black Isle driver was ‘unfit through drink or drugs’

By Jenni Gee
April 7, 2022, 6:00 am
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court
A man spotted driving erratically on a Black Isle Road has admitted being unfit to drive through drink or drugs.

Road users alerted the police after Paul McSorley nearly collided with a harbour wall on the A832.

Officers found his car with the bonnet still warm outside a house. McSorley was found inside the property noticeably under the influence of alcohol.

McSorely, 60, was not present at Inverness Sheriff Court where solicitor Neil Wilson entered a guilty plea on his behalf to a single charge of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

Man’s driving was ‘highly erratic’

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told the court that on October 9 last year at around 10.30pm witnesses alerted the police to a Ford Ranger which was being driven in a “highly erratic” manner on the A832 between Fortrose and Avoch.

“They advised that they observed the vehicle almost collide with the harbour wall,” Ms Duffy-Welsh told the court.

As the witnesses believed that the driver may be inebriated they contacted police and passed on an address where the vehicle was now parked outside.

‘The bonnet was still warm’

Officers visited the address and found the vehicle.

“The bonnet was still warm to touch and the engine was ticking as if recently switched off,” said Ms Duffy-Welsh.

McSorely, who a Police National Computer (PNC) check revealed to be the registered keeper of the pick-up truck, was found within the property and was “observed to be highly intoxicated”.

He told officers: “I drove the vehicle then, yes.”

He was taken to Burnett Road Police Station where he was cautioned and charged.

Speaking on behalf of his absent client, Mr Wilson told the court that the behaviour was “out of character” for McSorley, a retired civil servant.

Sheriff David Nicolson fined McSorley, of High Street, Fortrose, £245 and banned him from the roads for 12 months.

