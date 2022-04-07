Man used racial slur before assault on phone shop worker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Man used racial slur before assault on phone shop worker

By Jenni Gee
April 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
The assault was admitted at Inverness Sheriff Court
A man has admitted assaulting a phone shop worker and calling him a racial slur after a disagreement over service.

Jason Simpson lost his temper after the Inverness Mobile Phone Centre worker returned his phone to him saying they had been unable to fix the fault.

Believing the store had tampered with the device, he returned the same day and called the worker a racial slur before going behind the counter and punching him.

Simpson, 34, was unable to attend the hearing at Inverness Sheriff Court due to medical issues.

Solicitor Willie Young entered a plead of guilty on his behalf to a single charge of assault with a racial aggravation.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court that Simpson had left his phone at the Lombard Street premises the day before the incident on March 3 2021.

He had then been contacted by the shop worker who said they had been unable to fix the fault.

The following day Simpson had: “Collected his phone without incident” but shortly after had returned to the store “alleging that the complainer had tried to gain access to his phone.”

The court heard that Simpson was “shouting and swearing in an irate manner”. He then called the shop worker a racial slur.

‘I am going to get you’

After this he moved behind the shop counter and told the man: “I am going to get you”

“He then proceeded to assault him by punching him to the body,” said Ms Silver.

Mr Young told the court that his client had been under pressure due to concerns about his mother, who he cares for, and his own health.

He said Simpson had “lost his temper” after returning to the store to query the state in which his phone was returned to him.

Confrontation led to assault

“He noted that the screen had been replaced with a much cheaper screen; it was still moving within the phone, and the battery had been removed,” Mr Young told the court.

“He went back to the premises to confront the gentleman about this, there was then an exchange between the two.”

“He bitterly regrets allowing his temper to get the better of him on this occasion.”

Sheriff David Nicolson fined Simpson, of Firhill, Alness, £290.

