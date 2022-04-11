Drink-driver who killed Moray great-grandmother in A96 crash faces prison

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A drink-driver claims he has no memory of killing a Moray pensioner in a horrific head-on crash.

Shaun Munro, 28, ploughed into Katrina Smith after going onto the wrong side of the road on the A96 near Dyke in Moray on April 28 2019.

Katrina, 76, never survived having been found slumped in her now upturned Peugeot as it lay in bushes following the smash.

The great-grandmother – a well-known fundraiser for local Brownie and Girl Guides groups – had been on her way to a morning car boot sale when tragedy struck.

Munro – who was also hurt – ended up being taken by air ambulance to hospital in Aberdeen.

It was there he stated to police: “Honestly, I have no recollection of the accident.

“The first memory I have is the helicopter, the boy looking after me, his face, being in the hospital (and) the pain.”

He was found to have “no less” than 97mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 50mg.

But, due to the gap between the sample being taken and the crash, Munro was “likely to have been impaired to a higher degree” than what was registered.

He now faces a jail term after he today pled guilty at the High Court in Glasgow to causing death by dangerous driving.

Munro – who appeared in the dock on crutches – had his bail continued pending sentencing in May.

Munro had been driving an Isuzu vehicle that morning. He had earlier been staying at a Premier Inn hotel in Inverness.

Describing the crash, prosecutor Owen Mullan said: “Witnesses saw the Isuzu slowly and gradually drift from the eastbound lane and cross the centre line into the opposing side.

“The vehicle crossed fully into the lane colliding head-on with the Peugeot.

“There appeared to be absolutely no explanation for this action.”

‘Deep regret and sorrow’

Katrina’s car ended up on its side. Munro’s vehicle was also badly damaged.

Paramedics and first aiders soon arrived to help. Katrina, of Burghead, was found unresponsive in her car.

Mr Mullan: “It was apparent she had suffered catastrophic injuries.”

Munro – who lives on the Isle of Lewis in the Hebrides – was flown to hospital with injuries to both legs.

The court heard the cause for Munro crossing into the wrong side of the road was not known.

But, Mr Mullan said: “There are various considerations, but the likely reasons are falling asleep, a significant distraction, a medical episode or impairment caused by alcohol or drugs.”

Ronnie Renucci, defending, told the hearing Munro was a first offender.

The QC added: “I have been asked to express his deep regret and sorrow that his actions caused the death.”

Lord Matthews deferred sentencing for reports.