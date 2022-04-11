Drink-driver who killed Moray great-grandmother in A96 crash faces prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Drink-driver who killed Moray great-grandmother in A96 crash faces prison

By Grant McCabe
April 11, 2022, 1:53 pm Updated: April 11, 2022, 1:54 pm
Katrina Smith died in the crash
Katrina Smith died in the crash

A drink-driver claims he has no memory of killing a Moray pensioner in a horrific head-on crash.

Shaun Munro, 28, ploughed into Katrina Smith after going onto the wrong side of the road on the A96 near Dyke in Moray on April 28 2019.

Katrina, 76, never survived having been found slumped in her now upturned Peugeot as it lay in bushes following the smash.

The great-grandmother – a well-known fundraiser for local Brownie and Girl Guides groups – had been on her way to a morning car boot sale when tragedy struck.

Munro – who was also hurt – ended up being taken by air ambulance to hospital in Aberdeen.

It was there he stated to police: “Honestly, I have no recollection of the accident.

“The first memory I have is the helicopter, the boy looking after me, his face, being in the hospital (and) the pain.”

The aftermath of the fatal crash on the A96 near Dyke. Photographed by JASPERIMAGE ©

He was found to have “no less” than 97mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 50mg.

But, due to the gap between the sample being taken and the crash, Munro was “likely to have been impaired to a higher degree” than what was registered.

He now faces a jail term after he today pled guilty at the High Court in Glasgow to causing death by dangerous driving.

Munro – who appeared in the dock on crutches – had his bail continued pending sentencing in May.

Munro had been driving an Isuzu vehicle that morning. He had earlier been staying at a Premier Inn hotel in Inverness.

Describing the crash, prosecutor Owen Mullan said: “Witnesses saw the Isuzu slowly and gradually drift from the eastbound lane and cross the centre line into the opposing side.

“The vehicle crossed fully into the lane colliding head-on with the Peugeot.

“There appeared to be absolutely no explanation for this action.”

‘Deep regret and sorrow’

Katrina’s car ended up on its side. Munro’s vehicle was also badly damaged.

Paramedics and first aiders soon arrived to help. Katrina, of Burghead, was found unresponsive in her car.

Mr Mullan: “It was apparent she had suffered catastrophic injuries.”

Munro – who lives on the Isle of Lewis in the Hebrides – was flown to hospital with injuries to both legs.

The court heard the cause for Munro crossing into the wrong side of the road was not known.

But, Mr Mullan said: “There are various considerations, but the likely reasons are falling asleep, a significant distraction, a medical episode or impairment caused by alcohol or drugs.”

Ronnie Renucci, defending, told the hearing Munro was a first offender.

The QC added: “I have been asked to express his deep regret and sorrow that his actions caused the death.”

Lord Matthews deferred sentencing for reports.

