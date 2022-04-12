Woman jailed after robbing Aberdeen shop of cigarettes and Buckfast By Kathryn Wylie April 12, 2022, 5:20 pm Updated: April 12, 2022, 7:04 pm Joanna Collins robbed Bedford Stores in Old Aberdeen. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Man jailed for random bleach attacks at Aberdeen petrol station Weekend court roll – A despicable grandson, a creepy stalker and a crook cleaner Aberdeen woman who repeatedly kicked cop in groin given chance to behave ‘I saw this and thought of you’: Aberdeen stalker sent sex toy and lingerie to girl’s school