Drink-driver crashed BMW into Alness gardens then told cops it was stolen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drink-driver crashed BMW into Alness gardens then told cops it was stolen

By Jenni Gee
April 12, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 12, 2022, 11:51 am
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court

A drink-driver who crashed his BMW into a garden lied to police and claimed his car had been stolen.

Ian Docherty was almost three times the drink-drive limit when he ploughed his car into the gardens on Obsdale Road in Alness.

A witness heard him say: “I will say it was stolen” as he walked away from the scene.

When officers eventually caught up with him he did just that, claiming the vehicle had been taken from a party.

He said he was only nearby as he had been pursuing the thief.

Docherty, 42, appeared for sentencing at Tain Sheriff Court having eventually admitted drink-driving, failing to report an accident and attempting to pervert the course of justice on the day his trial was due to start.

Fiscal depute Hilary Michopoulou told the court that the incident occurred shortly after midnight on June 4 last year.

She said that that a witness had been woken by the sound of a man speaking outside her window.

She looked out and saw Docherty walking away from the crash and saying: “I will say it was stolen.”

Garden crash caused airbags to deploy

The court heard that Docherty’s 54 plate BMW had crashed into two gardens on the street with such force that the airbags were deployed, but when police arrived the car was locked and the keys nowhere in sight.

Officers caught up with Docherty walking away from the scene and confirmed him to be the car’s registered keeper.

But when asked who was driving he told them: “It wasn’t me.”

“The accused stated his vehicle was stolen from a party he had been at and that he was pursuing the person responsible,” Mrs Michopoulou told the court.

She added that Docherty was “unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol.”

The court heard that the keys to the car were recovered from behind a fence near where Docherty was stopped.

Docherty was taken to Raigmore Hospital where he admitted while under caution that he was intoxicated.

A test revealed his alcohol level to be 63 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit being 22.

Drinking was ‘a real problem’ for driver

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Docherty, told the court that drinking had become “a real problem” for his client at that time of the incident and that there were  “real concerns over his mental health”.

He told the court: “It is the first time he has been involved in something like this.”

Sheriff Robert McDonald told Docherty that his previous record of road traffic offences coupled with the attempt to pervert the course of justice had put him at risk of a custodial sentence.

However, he instead placed Docherty on a community payback order with 12 months supervision plus requirements to take part in the Smart programme to help address his offending and complete 135 hours of unpaid work.

Docherty, of Firhill, Alness, was also disqualified from driving for 18 months.

More from our crime and courts team

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]