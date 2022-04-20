Inverness man caught with £21,000 of cannabis in van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Inverness man caught with £21,000 of cannabis in van

By Jenni Gee
April 20, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 20, 2022, 2:14 pm
Andrew Bell appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
A man caught with £21,000 worth of cannabis in a hired van has admitted possession with intent to supply.

Andrew Bell was stopped by police in Clachnaharry in July of 2019.

When his vehicle was searched police recovered cannabis with a five-figure street value.

Bell, 39, was originally charged with being concerned in the supplying of a controlled drug, but his guilty plea to a lesser charge of possession with intent to supply at Inverness Sheriff Court was accepted by the Crown.

‘Intelligence’ led to drugs stop

Fiscal depute David Morton told the court it was “on the basis of intelligence information” that police had decided to stop Bell as he was driving a hired Citroen Berlingo van on July 1 2019.

“The van was taken to Burnett Road Police Station,” Mr Morton told the court.

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered numerous plastic bags and tins containing various quantities of cannabis, as well as two Alcatel mobile phones, two sets of digital scales and £5,400 in cash.

The court heard that the estimated total street value of the cannabis found was £21,000.

Sheriff Robert Frazer deferred sentence on Bell until June for the production of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment.

Bell, of Milton Crescent, Inverness, was released on bail until the case calls again.

