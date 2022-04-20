Liverpool drug courier caught with £136,000 of heroin and crack bound for Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A drug courier caught heading for Aberdeen with more than £136,000 of crack and heroin told police he was “obviously” involved in the supply of controlled drugs.

John Brennan, 41, from Liverpool, was in a taxi on the A90 at Fordoun when police carried out a stop on November 23 last year.

Brennan was a passenger in the vehicle and when officers told him they were going to search it for drugs he sighed, kicked a rucksack at his feet and said: “There’s stuff in the bag.”

During a later interview with police he was asked if he was involved in the supply of controlled drugs and replied: “Obviously.”

Brennan, of Hahnemann Road, Liverpool, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin when he appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The offences were committed after he was granted bail at Aberdeen Sheriff Court the previous year.

He admitted a further charge of breaching a bail condition on November 23 last year, which prohibited him from returning to Scotland except for court appearances or appointments with lawyers.

Advocate depute John McElroy said a trial was set for next year on the charges that led to him being bailed, but the prosecutor added there will now be no further proceedings over them.

Intelligence led to drugs stop

Mr McElroy said: “On November 23 2021 intelligence was received in relation to a Toyota Avensis motor car being involved in transporting individuals involved in the supply of controlled drugs in Aberdeen.”

He said that night police officers on mobile patrol spotted the taxi travelling north on the A90 near Fordoun and signalled it to pull over.

After the driver stopped Brennan was found to be a rear seat passenger in the vehicle and was informed a drug search was to be carried out.

After he sighed and kicked the rucksack it was removed from the taxi and a substantial quantity of suspected drugs was seen inside.

Drugs courier’s previous convictions

Unemployed Brennan, who has nine previous convictions, mainly for drug offences, later told officers that he was paid to transport the bag from Liverpool to Aberdeen but was not aware of what it contained and that the taxi driver was not involved.

Seven packages of crack cocaine wrapped in kitchen paper were recovered in the drugs haul which had a street value of nearly £110,000.

Further smaller amounts of crack and cocaine were also seized along with £12,000 worth of heroin and an adulterant used in the production of crack cocaine.

Mr McElroy told the court: “The total retail value of the drugs recovered was £136,720.”

The judge, Lady Wise, adjourned the case for the preparation of a background report ahead of sentencing next month. Brennan was remanded in custody.