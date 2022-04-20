Aberdeen man broke ankle during drainpipe climb while breaching court order

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man breached a court order to stay away from his partner by climbing up a drainpipe at her address – and then breaking his ankle when he jumped down.

Kristoffer Livingstone had been made the subject of a non-harassment order, banning him from approaching or contacting the woman.

But the 39-year-old was spotted by witnesses shimmying up the drainpipe at her property on Bradley Terrace in Aberdeen before seriously injuring himself as he tried to come down.

Fiscal depute Kiril Bonavino told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Livingstone climbed the drainpipe and knocked on her window.

When there was no reply he tried to come down, but “misjudged” his landing, resulting in him suffering an “open fracture to his ankle”.

When police arrived they found him still on the ground and unable to move.

He told officers he had tried to climb a nearby fence, but they did not believe him as the fence was too far from his position on the ground.

Couple have ‘rekindled their relationship’

Livingstone was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where his ankle required surgery to repair the horrific break.

Livingstone, of Seaton Place East, Aberdeen, admitted breaching the non-harassment order by attempting to contact the woman on July 30 last year.

Defence agent Lisa Riley said: “Mr Livingstone accepts that he did attempt to contact his ex-partner at the time and knows he shouldn’t have.

“The order has concluded and they have rekindled their relationship.

“They’re living together and all is well.”

Sheriff Janys Scott QC ordered Livingstone to pay a fine totalling £210.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen and the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.