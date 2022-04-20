Aberdeen man broke ankle during drainpipe climb while breaching court order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen man broke ankle during drainpipe climb while breaching court order

By Danny McKay
April 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A man breached a court order to stay away from his partner by climbing up a drainpipe at her address – and then breaking his ankle when he jumped down.

Kristoffer Livingstone had been made the subject of a non-harassment order, banning him from approaching or contacting the woman.

But the 39-year-old was spotted by witnesses shimmying up the drainpipe at her property on Bradley Terrace in Aberdeen before seriously injuring himself as he tried to come down.

Fiscal depute Kiril Bonavino told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Livingstone climbed the drainpipe and knocked on her window.

When there was no reply he tried to come down, but “misjudged” his landing, resulting in him suffering an “open fracture to his ankle”.

When police arrived they found him still on the ground and unable to move.

He told officers he had tried to climb a nearby fence, but they did not believe him as the fence was too far from his position on the ground.

Couple have ‘rekindled their relationship’

Livingstone was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where his ankle required surgery to repair the horrific break.

Livingstone, of Seaton Place East, Aberdeen, admitted breaching the non-harassment order by attempting to contact the woman on July 30 last year.

Defence agent Lisa Riley said: “Mr Livingstone accepts that he did attempt to contact his ex-partner at the time and knows he shouldn’t have.

“The order has concluded and they have rekindled their relationship.

“They’re living together and all is well.”

Sheriff Janys Scott QC ordered Livingstone to pay a fine totalling £210.

