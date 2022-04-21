Man who groped dancer at Aberdeen strip club placed on sex offenders’ register

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been placed on the sex offenders’ register after he groped a dancer at an Aberdeen strip club.

Scott Higgins, 37, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the woman at Number 7 Club in Aberdeen city centre.

He then fell asleep at the bar before threatening door staff that he would “slit” their throat.

He also pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner to staff.

Accused was told there was no-touching allowed

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told the court that Higgins and the woman went to a private room at Number 7 Club on Crown Street where she removed her clothing.

“The complainer was touched by the accused to her breasts and backside with his hands.

“She advised the accused that there was a no-touching rule at the locus and repeatedly told him to stop touching her.

“However, the accused moved his hands towards her and she had to push them away and he continued to touch her.”

The woman then stopped the dance.

At around 1.50am a door steward was doing a walkthrough of the club and found Higgins sitting at the bar and appeared to be falling asleep.

Mr Middleton said: “He was told to finish his drink and leave and when the doorman and a colleague attempted to escort the accused towards the exit he was heard to say ‘there’s going to be trouble here’.

“He then threatened to slit the doorman’s throat.”

Higgins left the strip club but was later traced by police before being arrested and charged.

‘Sexual assault is clearly a serious matter’

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt stated that “any offence that incorporates an allegation of sexual assault is clearly a serious matter”.

He added: “It is also clearly a matter that will have long-term consequences for the accused.”

Sheriff William Summers adjourned sentencing on Higgins in order for a criminal justice social work report.

He also placed Higgins, of Balcarres Road, Musselburgh, on the sex offenders register.

