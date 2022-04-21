Man who groped dancer at Aberdeen strip club placed on sex offenders’ register

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Man who groped dancer at Aberdeen strip club placed on sex offenders’ register

By David McPhee
April 21, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 21, 2022, 11:50 am
A man has been placed on the sex offenders’ register after he groped a dancer at an Aberdeen strip club.

Scott Higgins, 37, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the woman at Number 7 Club in Aberdeen city centre.

He then fell asleep at the bar before threatening door staff that he would “slit” their throat.

He also pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner to staff.

Accused was told there was no-touching allowed

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told the court that Higgins and the woman went to a private room at Number 7 Club on Crown Street where she removed her clothing.

“The complainer was touched by the accused to her breasts and backside with his hands.

“She advised the accused that there was a no-touching rule at the locus and repeatedly told him to stop touching her.

“However, the accused moved his hands towards her and she had to push them away and he continued to touch her.”

The woman then stopped the dance.

At around 1.50am a door steward was doing a walkthrough of the club and found Higgins sitting at the bar and appeared to be falling asleep.

Mr Middleton said: “He was told to finish his drink and leave and when the doorman and a colleague attempted to escort the accused towards the exit he was heard to say ‘there’s going to be trouble here’.

“He then threatened to slit the doorman’s throat.”

Higgins left the strip club but was later traced by police before being arrested and charged.

‘Sexual assault is clearly a serious matter’

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt stated that “any offence that incorporates an allegation of sexual assault is clearly a serious matter”.

He added: “It is also clearly a matter that will have long-term consequences for the accused.”

Sheriff William Summers adjourned sentencing on Higgins in order for a criminal justice social work report.

He also placed Higgins, of Balcarres Road, Musselburgh, on the sex offenders register.

