Peterhead man caught punching and kicking dog in viral video handed curfew

A Peterhead man who was caught on video punching his dog has been handed a curfew and a period of supervision after he told a sheriff “it was just a stupid mistake”.

Footage of Brodie Burns attacking his Staffordshire bull terrier in Peterhead went viral and he was tracked down by police.

Burns, 25, later admitted repeatedly kicking and punching the pet in the town’s Berryden Road on April 24 last year.

He and his partner were initially both charged after the video was widely shared on social media platforms and they denied the offence during an appearance at Peterhead Sheriff Court last year.

Burns changed his plea last month and at the same time, his partner Lesley-Ann Stewart was cleared of any part in the offence after her not guilty pleas were accepted.

Video went viral

The video, which captured part of the incident on April 24 last year, gathered thousands of views and was shared more than 100 times.

Burns admitted repeatedly kicking and punching his Staffordshire bull terrier cross-type dog and causing it unnecessary suffering.

He also admitted a charge of assault to injury and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner during the Berryden Road incident.

‘It was just a stupid mistake’

After pleading guilty, he told Sheriff Christine McCrossan: “I love my dog. I love it … it was just a stupid mistake.”

After calling for background reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment, she handed Burns, of Willowbank Road, Peterhead, a period of 12 months under social work supervision and a three-month curfew.

