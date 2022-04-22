Peterhead man caught punching and kicking dog in viral video handed curfew

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Peterhead man caught punching and kicking dog in viral video handed curfew

By Kathryn Wylie
April 22, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 22, 2022, 11:52 am
Brodie Burns appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
A Peterhead man who was caught on video punching his dog has been handed a curfew and a period of supervision after he told a sheriff “it was just a stupid mistake”.

Footage of Brodie Burns attacking his Staffordshire bull terrier in Peterhead went viral and he was tracked down by police.

Burns, 25, later admitted repeatedly kicking and punching the pet in the town’s Berryden Road on April 24 last year.

He and his partner were initially both charged after the video was widely shared on social media platforms and they denied the offence during an appearance at Peterhead Sheriff Court last year.

Burns changed his plea last month and at the same time, his partner Lesley-Ann Stewart was cleared of any part in the offence after her not guilty pleas were accepted.

Video went viral

The video, which captured part of the incident on April 24 last year, gathered thousands of views and was shared more than 100 times.

Burns admitted repeatedly kicking and punching his Staffordshire bull terrier cross-type dog and causing it unnecessary suffering.

He also admitted a charge of assault to injury and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner during the Berryden Road incident.

Brodie Burns and Lesley-Ann Stewart were seen on camera. Video by Katie-Louise Lynch.

‘It was just a stupid mistake’

After pleading guilty, he told Sheriff Christine McCrossan: “I love my dog. I love it … it was just a stupid mistake.”

After calling for background reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment, she handed Burns, of Willowbank Road, Peterhead, a period of 12 months under social work supervision and a three-month curfew.

