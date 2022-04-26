Sex offender appeals jail sentence after admitting filming sexual assault of sleeping woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sex offender appeals jail sentence after admitting filming sexual assault of sleeping woman

By Bryan Rutherford
April 26, 2022, 6:00 am
Laura Miller previously admitted at Inverness Sheriff Court that they sexual assaulted a woman.
A sex offender who admitted filming the sexual assault of a woman while she was sleeping is appealing the 23-month jail sentence.

Gender-neutral Laura Miller, 29, was convicted at Inverness Sheriff Court in January, after pleading guilty to the serious offence, which happened at a property on the Isle of Skye in 2017.

Now, lawyers acting on Miller’s behalf will go before the High Court of Judiciary today and attempt to lessen their client’s punishment.

Appeal judges have the power to reduce the sentence but they may also make no change to it or even increase the sentence.

The court heard Miller assaulted a woman on several occasions when she was incapable of giving or withholding consent.

Guilty plea ‘at the last minute’

Miller recorded a video of their victim while the woman was sleeping during one incident captured on camera.

It showed Miller removing their victim’s clothing and exposing her private parts and touching her breasts.

Miller – formerly of Brediland, Paisley and now a prisoner – was also heard to make an offensive sexual remark about the woman.

Earlier this year, they entered a guilty plea “at the last minute” according to Sheriff Margaret Neilson, who has since retired. 

Retired Sheriff Margaret Neilson.

During sentencing, she also said that Miller’s criminal history was “a matter of grave concern”.

It emerged during the court case that the accused had two previous convictions resulting in imprisonment.

Speaking at the sentencing, defence solicitor advocate Mike Chapman said: “This is clearly an unsavoury offence.

“However, it was an offence that was committed five years ago when the panel was a relatively young person.”

On the sex offenders’ register

He told the court that his client was in a “somewhat settled” relationship with a supportive partner and asked the sheriff to consider a non-custodial disposal.

But instead Sheriff Neilson sentenced Miller to 23 months in jail, after which they will be required to remain on the sex offenders’ register for a period of 10 years.

